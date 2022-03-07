BENTON — After starting the season 4-0, the Harding Academy baseball Wildcats, the defending Class 3A state champions, dropped two in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Showcase on Saturday at Everett Field.
Harding Academy lost to Conway 11-4 in the first game then lost to Little Rock Catholic 12-2 in the nightcap.
“We took a couple on the chin tonight, but in athletics, that sometimes happens,” Harding Academy coach Shane Fullerton said. “It was disappointing that we didn’t play within the process that we set up for ourselves. We played two really good teams. Both Conway and especially Catholic should expect themselves to be playing or a state championship in Class 6A in May.
“We were competitive but inconsistently competitive.”
Fullerton said his team will is ok.
“I’m not saying it’s ok to lose or play poorly, but we are ok,” he said. “We can’t wait to be back on the field. We told them that each individual has to dig deep to figure out what he needs to do to just and be in our process of playing Wildcat baseball when we get back from spring break.”
Fullerton said that starts with him.
“If that many of us were not quite ready like we weren’t at the start of Game 1, that means I didn’t get them ready,” he said. “We had seven days in a row of pushing them physically and mentally. They responded great every day, but they have to be dead on their feet. But I can tell you that I never had more fun on a field than I’m having right now, and it’s because of these young men and coaches I get to work with. We will be ready to go. This is a very, very good team, and we are thankful for them.”
In the loss to Conway, Harding Academy had a golden chance to score in the first inning, with the bases loaded but an inning-ending double play squashed the threat.
Conway scored once I the first and three times in the fourth before the Wildcats got on the board.
Kyler Hoover, Kade Smith and Levi Lang each scored runs in the third inning.
The Wampus Cats scored once int he fourth and six times in the sixth to lead 11-3.
The Wildcats’ final run came in the top of the seventh. However walked and scored on a double by Gavin Alveti.
Smith and Alveti had 2 hits apiece to lead the Wildcats. Also getting hits were Hoover, Chris Anderson and Cooper Welch.
In the loss to Catholic, Harding Academy scored single runs in the third and fifth innings. Scoring were Anderson and Smith.
The Wildcats had only 3 hits in the loss. Recording a hit each were Smith, Lang and Eli Wallis.
