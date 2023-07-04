SAN DIEGO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani gave up consecutive home runs for the first time in his major league career and then was gone.
The Los Angeles Angels' two-way superstar left Tuesday's game with a blister on his right middle finger after allowing long drives by Xander Bogaerts and Jake Cronenworth in the sixth inning of an 8-5 loss to Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres.
Ohtani's exit came a few hours after the Angels learned they'll be without All-Star slugger Mike Trout for several weeks because of a broken left wrist.
Now it appears Major League Baseball has lost one of its biggest attractions at the All-Star Game next week: Ohtani on the mound.
"It's going to be pretty tough. As of now I'm planning on not pitching," he said through an interpreter.
Ohtani could still play a significant role if he's healthy enough to remain the starting designated hitter for the American League next Tuesday in Seattle.
He exited on the mound against the Padres in the sixth. When his spot in the lineup at DH came up in the ninth, he was replaced by a pinch-hitter.
"When I came out of the game I was kind of in the moment, so we will see about going forward the next few days," Ohtani said. "On the pitching side, I have like nine, 10 days until the next start so hopefully I will heal in time."
Ohtani (7-4) allowed a line-drive, two-run homer by Bogaerts to left field and then Cronenworth's shot to right-center. A trainer came out with an interpreter to check on Ohtani and they were soon joined by manager Phil Nevin. Ohtani then exited. He allowed five runs and seven hits, struck out five and walked four.
"It's just the tip of the middle finger," Nevin said. "I think he's going to be OK."
The right-hander's start had been pushed back a day due to a cracked fingernail. He left his previous start as a pitcher but remained in the game as the designated hitter and homered, giving him 10 strikeouts and two home runs in a 4-2 win against the Chicago White Sox.
Ohtani's velocity was down Tuesday, and he left trailing 5-1.
"It was hard for me to put full pressure on it," he said.
Nevin said it was his understanding the training staff placed on acrylic nail on Ohtani's finger.
"Because of where it was cracked, it might have just irritated the skin on the side of the finger," Nevin said. "It felt like he just didn't have command of his pitches going into the sixth and we talked about it and he felt good and warmed up and he gave me a thumbs up."
Ohtani became a two-way All-Star for the third straight year when he was picked for the American League pitching staff by players on Sunday, 10 days after fans voted him to start at DH.
Cronenworth also had two doubles to become the first player with three extra-base hits in a game against Ohtani, who came to the majors in 2018. Cronenworth and Bogaerts each had three RBIs. Manny Machado had three hits for the Padres.
"I think it's always fun to have a challenge and face a guy that's as good as he is, arguably the best player ever," Cronenworth said. "It's always a fun competition."
Musgrove (7-2) pitched brilliantly, holding the Angels to one run and three hits in seven innings while striking out a season-high 11 and walking one.
"I've been looking forward to this series for a while, obviously in hopes that you get to line up against him," Musgrove said. "I feel like those moments there against a two-way All-Star, Fourth of July holiday, full stadium, that kind of brings out the best in me."
With Ohtani locked in a duel with Musgrove, the Padres broke through with two outs in the fourth. Machado singled to center, Bogaerts walked and Cronenworth brought them both in with a double off the wall in right.
Musgrove allowed a homer to former Padres outfielder Hunter Renfroe leading off the fifth and then struck out the side.
The Angels scored four runs in the ninth and turned it into a save situation for All-Star closer Josh Hader, who walked in two runs before securing his 19th save.
Musgrove thrilled the sellout crowd of 44,725 with a perfect first, punctuated by striking out Ohtani.
Ohtani also had a perfect first, including punching out Juan Soto, who had said on Monday that while the Japanese pitcher was impressive, "he's going to have trouble facing this lineup tomorrow." While that was true overall, Soto was 0 for 3 against Ohtani, including two strikeouts.
CUBS 7, BREWERS 6, 11 innings
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Left fielder Ian Happ threw out two runners at the plate in extra innings, and the Chicago Cubs pulled out a wild 7-6 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in 11 innings Tuesday after squandering a late lead for the second consecutive game.
Dansby Swanson homered and Miguel Amaya hit a two-run double to help the Cubs build a 6-2 cushion. But the Brewers scored twice in the eighth and twice more in the ninth to tie it.
In the bottom of the 10th, pinch-runner Andruw Monasterio was placed at second base as the automatic runner. He tried to score the winning run on Owen Miller's one-out single to left but was cut down at home by Happ on a call that stood following a replay review.
Miller was thrown out trying to advance to second, ending the inning.
Daniel Palencia (1-0) got the win in his major league debut.
GUARDIANS 6, BRAVES 5, 10 innings
CLEVELAND (AP) — David Fry had a game-ending hit and the Guardians stopped the Braves' nine-game winning streak.
Fry drove an 0-1 pitch over the head of left fielder Eddie Rosario to score José Ramírez from third base. Braves closer Raisel Iglesias (3-3) intentionally walked Andrés Giménez, bringing Fry to the plate with two outs.
Guardians center fielder Myles Straw threw out Sam Hilliard at the plate to keep the game tied in the top of the inning. Hilliard was the automatic runner and took third on a fly ball. Straw fielded Eddie Rosario's line drive and made a perfect throw to Fry at the plate for the double play.
Ennyel De Los Santos (4-1) pitched the 10th for Cleveland.
Atlanta had won 17 of 18 and 24 of 27. The Braves, who have eight All-Stars, own MLB's best record (57-28).
ATHLETICS 1, TIGERS 0, 10 innings
DETROIT (AP) — Ryan Noda had an RBI single in the 10th inning as the MLB-worst Athletics edged the Tigers after being no-hit into the seventh inning.
Jace Peterson bunted pinch-runner Tyler Wade to third to start the 10th. Tyler Horton (0-1) struck out Shea Langeliers for the second out before Noda slapped a single to left — one of just two hits for Oakland in the game — to break the scoreless struggle.
Shintaro Fujinami (5-7) got the win after striking out the side in the ninth. Trevor May pitched a scoreless 10th for his sixth save.
PIRATES 9, DODGERS 7
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pinch-hitter Josh Palacios hit a tiebreaking two-run double in a three-run ninth inning that rallied Pittsburgh past Los Angeles and snapped a three-game skid.
Dodgers reliever Evan Phillips (1-3) struck out Carlos Santana, then issued consecutive walks to Jack Suwinski and Nick Gonzales. Suwinski scored on Jared Triolo's single that tied it at 7. Palacios batted for Rodolfo Castro and doubled into left field, scoring Gonzales and Triolo for a 9-7 lead.
David Bednar (3-0) got five outs for the win after being added to the NL All-Star roster earlier in the day as an injury replacement.
James Outman slugged a pair of two-run homers, Mookie Betts added his 23rd of the season and pinch-hitter Jonny Deluca also went deep for the Dodgers. Jason Heyward went 2 for 3 and scored twice.
YANKEES 8, ORIOLES 4
NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres hit a two-run homer and scored the go-ahead run from first base on Giancarlo Stanton's fifth-inning single, leading the Yankees over the Orioles.
Aaron Hicks homered in his second game back in the Bronx after Yankees released him on May 26 and Adam Frazier followed with a tying, two-run homer in a three-run fifth against Clarke Schmidt. Frazier went deep after a catchable fly by Jordan Westburg that left fielder Oswaldo Cabrera broke in on and played into a double.
With the score 3-3 in the fifth, Torres walked and was running on a full-count, two-out pitch to Stanton, who singled up the middle. Center fielder Cedric Mullins tossed the ball to second as Torres ran through third base coach Luis Rojas' stop sign and slid headfirst across the plate.
TWINS 9, ROYALS 3
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Max Kepler hit a three-run homer while Kenta Maeda continued his strong comeback from the injured list for the Twins against the Royals.
Donovan Solano and Byron Buxton added back-to-back homers for Minnesota, which has won four of five after being swept in Atlanta that caused manager Rocco Baldelli to criticize his team's effort.
Maeda (2-5) made his third start since coming off the injured list for a right triceps strain. He gave up two runs and three hits in seven innings. He struck out nine. In the three starts, Maeda has given up just three earned runs in 17 innings.
Zack Greinke (1-9) started for Kansas City, giving up six runs in 5 1/3 innings before leaving with a team athletic trainer.
MARLINS 15, CARDINALS 2
MIAMI (AP) — Jesús Sánchez homered, singled twice and had four RBIs and the Marlins beat St. Louis in another short outing by Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright.
Jorge Soler and Joey Wendle each doubled twice while Garrett Cooper also went deep and had two singles for the Marlins, who finished with a season high in runs against Wainwright and four relievers.
Marlins starter Jesús Luzardo (7-5) struck out eight in six scoreless innings.
Miami's Luis Arraez went 1-for-3 and walked twice, dropping his major league-leading batting average to .387.
Wainwright (3-4) had his third consecutive outing of less than four innings. He was lifted after consecutive one-out walks in the fourth. The 41-year-old Wainwright gave up seven runs, four earned, and seven hits.
REDS 8, NATIONALS 4
WASHINGTON (AP) — Brett Kennedy won his first major league appearance in five years, Elly De La Cruz went 4 for 5 with hits from both sides of the plate and the Reds beat the Nationals.
Kennedy struck out three and allowed four runs and five hits in five-plus innings, only getting into trouble late in his 86-pitch outing.
De La Cruz had three singles batting right-handed and one left-handed. The switch-hitting rookie sensation was robbed of his first career five-hit game by Nationals center fielder Derek Hill's diving catch on a line drive in the eighth.
Jonathan India hit two home runs, Nick Senzel had a three-run shot and the Reds stole five bases. They've won three in a row and six of their past seven.
RANGERS 6, RED SOX 2
BOSTON (AP) — Mitch Garver hit a three-run homer, Dane Dunning pitched six solid innings and the AL West-leading Texas Rangers had a rain-delayed victory over the Red Sox.
Robbie Grossman and Josh Jung each added an RBI double for the Rangers, who won for just the second time in six games. Garver also had a bases-loaded walk.
Jarren Duran had a triple and double, and Justin Turner an RBI single for Boston, which had its three-game winning streak halted.
The game was delayed for 1 hour, 47 minutes.
With a light rain falling early in the game and turning heavier in the middle innings until the umpires called for the tarp with the Red Sox batting in the eighth, the 28-year-old Dunning (8-1) kept Boston's offense in check, giving up a run and six hits with four strikeouts and a walk.
Garver's homer into the center-field bleachers off reliever Kaleb Ort (1-2) moved the Rangers ahead 3-1 in the second following singles by Nathaniel Lowe and Ezequiel Duran.
METS 8, DIAMONDBACKS 5
PHOENIX (AP) — Starling Marte hit a three-run homer, Max Scherzer struck out nine to remain undefeated in 10 straight starts and the Mets beat the Diamondbacks.
Scherzer (8-2) gave up three home runs and walked in a run in six innings, but the Mets used the long ball to help the right-hander win his sixth straight decision.
Francisco Alvarez hit a 467-foot, two-run homer off Miguel Castro (4-3) in the seventh inning to break Travis D'Arnaud's single-season team record by a rookie catcher set in 2014.
Brandon Nimmo added a solo homer to help the struggling Mets win their third straight.
PHILLIES 3, RAYS 1
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Nola tied a career-high with 12 strikeouts and beat former teammate Zach Eflin as the Phillies won their 10th consecutive road game, over the AL-leading Rays.
It's the Phillies' longest winning away from home since the 1976 club won a franchise-best 13 straight.
Nola (8-6) allowed one run and five hits over 7 1/3 innings. The last batter he faced, Wander Franco, homered. Craig Kimbrel worked the ninth and earned his 13th save in 13 chances.
Eflin (9-4) was making his first start against his old team after signing a $40 million, three-year contract, the largest free-agent deal in Rays' history. The 29-year-old right-hander, who had won each of his first eight home starts, gave up two runs, four hits and struck out nine in seven innings.
ASTROS 4, ROCKIES 1
HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Grae Kessinger hit his first career home run and fellow rookie Corey Julks had a career-high four hits to lead the Astros over the Rockies.
Julks doubled with an RBI after being inserted into the lineup at designated hitter after Jose Altuve was scratched about 90 minutes before the game with discomfort in his left oblique.
Brandon Bielak (4-4) allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings for the win. He tied a career-high by walking four batters but was helped by a defense that turned double plays in the first and fifth innings.
Mauricio Dubón had two hits, including a triple, to help the Astros extend their winning streak to three games.
Colorado starter Kyle Freeland (4-9) yielded nine hits for the third time in four games and gave up four runs to remain winless since May 14.
MARINERS 6, GIANTS 0
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Gilbert struck out seven pitching a five-hit gem for his first career complete game, Mike Ford homered during a four-hit performance and AJ Pollock added a late two-run shot as the Mariners beat the Giants for their fourth straight win.
After striking out Mike Yastrzemski swinging to end the 2-hour, 20-minute Fourth of July matinee, the 26-year-old Gilbert clapped his hand into his glove and quickly went to embrace catcher Tom Murphy.
Julio Rodríguez contributed an RBI single and doubled as the Seattle offense did plenty to back right-hander Gilbert (6-5) in his winning effort facing the Giants for the first time in his career. Seattle's four-game winning streak matches its season best with the other four-game unbeaten run coming in a sweep of Oakland from May 22-25.
Gilbert didn't walk a batter in the 105-pitch masterpiece, while the Mariners outhit the Giants 13-5.
BLUE JAYS 4, WHITE SOX 3
CHICAGO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Blue Jays beat the White Sox.
Guerrero gave Toronto a 4-3 lead when he connected against Joe Kelly (1-4) after Brandon Belt led off the eighth with a walk. The three-time All-Star went the opposite way on a 2-1 pitch, driving it out to right for his 13th home run.
All-Star Whit Merrifield had two hits and two RBIs, and the Blue Jays got back to winning coming off a three-game sweep by Boston.
White Sox All-Star Luis Robert Jr. made it 3-2 in the sixth with a long three-run drive against Chris Bassitt for his 25th homer. But Chicago lost again after dropping two of three at struggling Oakland.
Nate Pearson (5-1) worked the seventh. Erik Swanson pitched around a triple by Tim Anderson in the eighth.
