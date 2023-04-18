NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani followed Babe Ruth's example and homered on the 100th anniversary of the original Yankee Stadium.

When the two-way star finished circling the bases and reached the Los Angeles Angels dugout, he was met by Brett Phillips, who placed a kabuto helmet on his head, modeled on one used by ancient Japanese warriors.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.