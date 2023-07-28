TORONTO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 39th home run for the Angels before leaving with leg cramps as the Toronto Blue Jays slugged three solo homers and rallied to beat Los Angeles 4-1 on Friday night.
Ohtani was replaced by pinch-hitter Michael Stefanic when his at-bat came up with the bases loaded in the ninth inning. Ohtani was lifted because of cramping in both of his calves, Angels manager Phil Nevin said.
"We'll evaluate it tomorrow when he gets up," Nevin said. "It's just cramping right now. It's kind of in both legs. He's done a lot of work the last two days and wasn't able to go."
A day earlier, Ohtani left the second game of a doubleheader at Detroit because of cramps. The two-way superstar threw a one-hitter in the opener Thursday for his first career MLB shutout, then homered twice in the second game.
Nevin said Ohtani's soreness developed after he grounded out to begin the eighth.
"He came in and was trying to get some work done and just kept cramping up," Nevin said.
Stefanic struck out looking at a 3-2 pitch from right-hander Jordan Romano as Toronto ended the Angels' four-game winning streak.
After the game, an angry Nevin was seen holding up a tablet computer and yelling at plate umpire Mike Estabrook as the crew left the field.
"I just explained to him that I thought the pitch to Stefanic was outside," Nevin said.
Matt Chapman, Danny Jansen and Whit Merrifield homered for the Blue Jays, who are 24-11 when they hit two or more home runs.
"Our team has been playing a good brand of baseball for a while now," Chapman said. "I think maybe we're just starting to find ways to come out on top of some of those close games."
Chapman hit a two-out drive in the second, his 14th of the season. Jansen homered to lead off the third, his 14th. Both home runs came off right-hander Lucas Giolito, who made his first start for the Angels since being acquired from the White Sox earlier this week.
Giolito (6-7) allowed three runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out five.
"I felt relatively sharp, throwing a lot of strikes, but they hammered my mistakes pretty good," Giolito said.
Bo Bichette hit an RBI double off Giolito in the sixth and Merrifield made it 4-1 with a two-out homer off José Soriano in the seventh, his eighth. Merrifield finished 3 for 4 and has six home runs in his last 17 games. He hit a three-run homer in Thursday's road win over the Dodgers.
The Blue Jays began the day in the third AL wild-card spot, three games ahead of the Angels. Los Angeles trails Boston and the New York Yankees in the postseason race.
After being greeted with a loud ovation from the sellout crowd of 42,106, Ohtani homered on the first pitch he faced, going deep in three straight at-bats over two games.
Ohtani's 397-foot drive came off Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman. Ohtani homered in consecutive games for the ninth time this season.
Ohtani's streak of homers ended when he struck out swinging on a 2-2 pitch from Gausman in the third. Ohtani singled in the sixth and grounded out against left-hander Tim Mayza in the eighth.
Gausman (8-5) allowed one run and five hits in six-plus innings to win for the first time since June 21 at Miami. Gausman walked three and struck out nine, increasing his AL-leading total to 171.
Erik Swanson relieved Gausman after the Angels loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh. Swanson struck out Trey Cabbage and pinch-hitter Eduardo Escobar, then retired Luis Rengifo on a fly ball.
"Not getting one across, that hurts," Nevin said.
Mayza worked one inning and Romano got two outs in the ninth before Yimi García finished for his third save in six chances. Romano was pitching for the fifth time since leaving the July 11 All-Star game because of a sore back.
"He's doing alright," manager John Schneider said of Romano. "Just lower back discomfort, it kind of locked up on him a little bit. Just kind of wanted to play it safe there."
METS 5, NATIONALS 1
NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso homered twice to become the second player in Mets history with four 30-homer seasons, leading New York over Washington.
The Mets won their second straight a little less than 24 hours after sending closer David Robertson to Miami for two rookie-ball prospects.
Alonso joined Mike Piazza as the only players with four 30-homer seasons for the Mets.
Max Scherzer (9-4) allowed six hits and struck out seven in seven solid innings. Scherzer carried a shutout into the seventh, when Luis García hit a leadoff homer.
MacKenzie Gore (6-8) gave up three runs in five innings.
MARLINS 6, TIGERS 5
MIAMI (AP) — Jon Berti's second hit of the game was a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning, helping Miami beat Detroit.
Luis Arraez doubled and had two singles to raise his major league-leading batting average to .380, and Bryan De La Cruz homered and doubled and drove in three runs for the Marlins.
Marlins reliever J.T. Chargois (2-0) earned the win. Tigers reliever Jason Foley (2-3) took the loss.
Andy Ibañez, Nick Maton and Spencer Torkelson drove in runs for Detroit.
Tigers' star slugger Miguel Cabrera went 0 for 3 and was hit by a pitch. Cabrera, who will retire at the end of the season, spent the first five seasons of his career with the Marlins. The club honored Cabrera with a video tribute and gifts before the game.
WHITE SOX 3, GUARDIANS 0
CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Robert Jr. and Jake Burger homered, Touki Toussaint pitched five innings for his first win and Chicago snapped a six-game losing streak with a win over Cleveland.
Chicago's victory came on the tail end of a day in which it dealt pitchers Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly and Kendall Graveman, continuing a deadline selling spree.
Toussaint (1-3) allowed three hits, walked one and struck out four. Gregory Santos earned his second save.
Xzavion Curry (3-1) took the loss and Josh Naylor had a double and two singles, accounting for half the Guardians' six hits.
PHILLIES 2, PIRATES 1
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit a two-run home run and reached base in all five plate appearances, Zack Wheeler struck out 11 in 6 2/3 innings, and Philadelphia beat Pittsburgh.
Schwarber's blast, his 27th of the season, came off All-Star Mitch Keller in the third inning and carried into the Phillies' bullpen in center field. Brandon Marsh walked to lead off the inning before Schwarber unloaded with one out. Bryson Stott had two hits for Philadelphia.
Wheeler (8-5) gave up one run and three hits while walking one after being winless in his previous three starts. He was removed from the game following a 42-minute rain delay in the seventh inning. Craig Kimbrel earned his 17th save.
Keller (9-7) lasted 5 2/3 innings and allowed two runs and six hits with eight strikeouts and three walks. Ji Man Choi hit a run-scoring double in the fourth to draw the Pirates to 2-1.
BRAVES 10, BREWERS 7
ATLANTA (AP) — Ozzie Albies singled in the go-ahead run in the fifth inning, Austin Riley and Matt Olson hit back-to-back homers in a four-run seventh and the major league-leading Atlanta Braves snapped a two-game skid.
Marcell Ozuna also went deep for Atlanta, hitting his 19th homer.
Raisel Iglesias worked a perfect ninth for his 19th save in 21 chances.
Abraham Toro hit a three-run homer for Milwaukee (57-47), which began the night with a 1 1/2-game lead in the NL Central.
Adrian Houser (3-3) took the loss after allowing eight hits and six runs in four innings. Collin McHugh (4-1) gave up one hit in 1 1/3 innings.
RAYS 4, ASTROS 3
HOUSTON (AP) — Brandon Lowe hit a three-run homer early and José Siri doubled and scored the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning for Tampa Bay.
The game was tied entering the ninth when Siri doubled to left field off Ryan Pressly (3-3) and moved to third on a sacrifice fly by Christian Bethancourt. The Rays took a 4-3 lead when Siri scored on a sacrifice fly by Yandy Díaz.
Colin Poche (8-3) pitched a scoreless eighth for the win.. Pete Fairbanks picked up his 13th save as Tampa Bay won for just the third time in 11 games.
Houston's Cristian Javier yielded three hits and three runs with eight strikeouts in six innings to remain winless since June 3.
CUBS 3, CARDINALS 2
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Patrick Wisdom homered and Trey Mancini had a tiebreaking RBI single to lead Chicago past St. Louis for its ninth win in 10 games.
Drew Smyly (8-7) allowed just two hits in 4 1/3 effective innings in relief as the Cubs won their seventh straight game.
Reliever Adbert Alzolay got the last four outs for his 12th save in 13 opportunities. He retired pinch-hitter Alec Burleson on a fly ball to deep center with a runner on third to end the game as Mike Tauchman reached over the fence to take away a potential game-winning home run.
Lars Nootbaar homered twice for St. Louis, which has lost three of five.
Jordan Montgomery (6-9) took the loss, allowing three runs and five hits over six innings.
ROYALS 8, TWINS 5, 10 INNINGS
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr.'s grand slam in the 10th inning gave Kansas City a win over Minnesota.
Witt finished 4 for 5 with six RBIs, falling a triple short of the cycle and pulling out the game for the Royals after they blew a 4-2 lead in the ninth.
Brady Singer struck out a season-high 10 in five innings for the Royals, who needed their 13th comeback win of the season after Jorge Polanco's two-run double with two outs in the ninth tied it at 4-all.
Minnesota then went ahead on Kyle Farmer's RBI single in the 10th off Taylor Clarke (2-4) before Witt won it with his 17th homer of the season off Jhoan Duran (2-5).
Kyle Isbel hit a 400-foot home run for the Royals off Twins starter Sonny Gray in the third. It was the first homer allowed by Gray against the Royals since August 2014.
ATHLETICS 8, ROCKIES 5
DENVER (AP) — Zack Gelof and Ramon Laureano homered, JP Sears won for the second time this season and Oakland snapped a three-game skid.
Shea Langeliers had a double, a triple and scored twice, Laureano had two hits and scored twice and Tony Kemp had two doubles as the major league-worst A's pounded out 14 hits. They were 3-13 in their previous 16 games.
Sears (2-7) gave up four hits, including a homer to Randal Grichuk, struck out five and walked one while breaking a four-game losing streak.
Colorado left-hander Kyle Freeland (4-11) gave up nine hits and five runs, three earned, in his first start since suffering a right shoulder injury when he dove for a popup in San Francisco on July 9. He struck out three and hit a batter.
