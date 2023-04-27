ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani earned another win on the mound despite giving up five runs in a nightmare fourth inning, and he also tripled, doubled and singled in the Los Angeles Angels' 8-7 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Thursday.

Ohtani (4-0) had his rockiest start in recent memory, yielding at least five runs and two homers for the first time in 18 starts since last July while also hitting a career-high three batters with pitches.

