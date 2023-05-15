BALTIMORE (AP) — Shohei Ohtani turned a shaky start on the mound into another night of historic excellence.
Ohtani became the first starting pitcher since 1964 to reach base five times in a game as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Baltimore Orioles 9-5 on Monday night. Ohtani had four hits and a walk, making up for his pitching struggles with a stellar performance at the plate. He hit a titanic three-run homer and finished a double shy of the cycle on a night the Orioles hit three home runs off him.
"I'm sure all those records come because the sample size is so small, so I don't really look too deeply into it," Ohtani said through a translator.
The sample size — of players who can hit and pitch like this — is indeed small. That is, of course, what makes Ohtani such a marvel. The last person to reach base five times in a game he started on the mound was Mel Stottlemyre of the New York Yankees, on Sept. 26, 1964, against Washington.
Ohtani (5-1) allowed five runs on four hits in seven innings, but he did plenty of damage with a bat in his hands. In addition to his 456-foot drive in the fourth that gave the Angels a 7-4 lead, he had a walk, two singles and a triple.
"He's a once-in-a-generation player. Once in a lifetime, really," Orioles infielder Adam Frazier said. "Special guy, and I'm glad to say I can compete against him, because it's fun. He brings out the best in everyone."
Needing a two-base hit for the cycle, Ohtani grounded into a forceout in the seventh. In the ninth, there was an audible cheer from the Baltimore crowd when Mike Trout drew a two-out walk to give Ohtani another plate appearance. He singled directly to the left fielder, and there was no real chance of it turning into a double.
No starting pitcher has ever hit for the cycle, according to Sportradar.
"I was definitely happy to see that walk give me a shot for the cycle," Ohtani said. "But I failed."
Orioles rookie Grayson Rodriguez (2-1) allowed eight runs and nine hits in 3 1/3 innings. With the score tied at 4 in the fourth, Ohtani connected for his ninth home run of the season. The ball appeared to bounce off the gate behind the seating area in right-center field at Camden Yards.
"I was actually pretty relaxed at the plate today," Ohtani said. "Hung the curveball in a good spot. I didn't even really take a hard swing, but the ball went where it went."
Matt Thaiss added an RBI double that inning. Then in the fifth, Ohtani tripled and scored his third run of the game on Hunter Renfroe's double.
The Orioles had more success against Ohtani while he was pitching. Frazier hit a two-run homer in the second to give Baltimore a 2-1 lead, and after Gio Urshela of the Angels hit a two-run double in the third, Anthony Santander answered with a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning to put the Orioles up 4-3.
Chad Wallach led off the fourth with a home run for the Angels, and they went on to score four more runs in the inning.
Cedric Mullins hit a solo shot for Baltimore in the fifth. After allowing only two runs in 28 innings through his first five starts, Ohtani has allowed 17 runs in 25 innings over his past four. In those last four starts, he's yielded eight home runs.
"Sometimes he does get tired," manager Phil Nevin said. "Impressive night. I know he gave up the five runs, but ... the damage was minimal because the hits were down. Not a lot of guys on base."
YANKEES 7, BLUE JAYS 4
TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge homered twice, including a 462-foot drive over the center field batter's eye three pitches after manager Aaron Boone was ejected for arguing a called strike to the slugger, and New York beat Toronto.
Judge hit a pair of solo homers, putting the Yankees ahead in the first inning with an opposite-field shot to right against Alek Manoah (1-4) and extending New York's lead to seven in the eighth. Judge had three RBIs and reached base five times.
Willie Calhoun hit a two-run homer in the first, and Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Higashioka each drove in a run as New York won for the sixth time in eight games. Rookie Jhony Brito (3-3) earned the win.
George Springer, Bo Bichette, WhitMerrifield and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in runs for Toronto. Manoah lost his fourth straight decision, walking a career-high seven in four-plus innings and allowing five runs and six hits.
MARINERS 10, RED SOX 1
BOSTON (AP) — Cal Raleigh became the first catcher to homer from both sides of the plate at Fenway Park, and George Kirby pitched Seattle past Boston.
Raleigh hit a pair of long two-run homers and Eugenio Suárez added a two-run shot of his own. Ty France had two doubles to extend his hitting streak to 12 games for Seattle, which has won 10 of 14.
Kirby (5-2) scattered eight hits over 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball. He struck out six and walked one.
Rafael Devers had RBI double in the sixth for the Red Sox. Boston starter Tanner Houck (3-3) gave up four runs in five innings.
CARDINALS 18, BREWERS 1
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado homered in his fourth straight game and Nolan Gorman had a career-high five RBIs to lead St. Louis over Milwaukee for its season-best fourth straight win.
Andrew Knizner hit his first career grand slam in a 10-run eighth after entering as a pinch runner earlier in the inning, which began with Tommy Edman homering. The Cardinals tied their season high with 16 hits and have won seven of their last eight
Jack Flaherty (3-4) allowed three hits in seven innings and struck out 10 in his 10th career double-digit strikeout game in which Willson Contreras returned behind the plate for his first appearance at catcher since May 5.
Signed by the Cardinals a free agent to an $87.5 million, five-year contract, he was used as a designated hitter for 10 days because of defensive concerns.
Freddy Peralta (4-3) gave up season highs of six runs and five walks in 5 1/3 innings while allowing six hits.
NATIONALS 10, METS 3
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joey Meneses had four hits and drove in four runs, CJ Abrams homered and Washington beat New York to split a four-game series.
New York has lost nine of its last 13 and dropped 15 of 21 since its 14-7 start. The Mets are 0-5-2 in their last seven series and have not won consecutive games since taking three in a row from April 19-21.
Patrick Corbin (2-5) earned his first home victory since last Aug. 28, surrendering two runs and eight hits over six innings.
The rebuilding Nationals, who scored in each inning they batted except the second, improved to 17-17 since losing five of their first six games.
New York starter David Peterson (1-6) took the loss.
BRAVES 12, RANGERS 0
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kevin Pillar and Ronald Acuña Jr. each hit a two-run homer in the second inning, spoiling Cody Bradford's big league debut, as Atlanta routed Texas in an interleague matchup of division leaders.
Orlando Arcia, Austin Riley and Marcell Ozuna also hit two-run shots for the Braves, who hold the top spot in the NL East. Charlie Morton (5-3) struck out a season-high 10 and limited the Rangers to seven singles and one walk in 6 2/3 innings to win consecutive starts for the first time this season.
Bradford (0-1) was called up from Triple-A Round Rock for his major league debut with the AL West leaders coming off a 10-game road trip. The 25-year-old lefty gave up six runs on seven hits and two walks in five innings.
ASTROS 6, CUBS 4
HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the seventh inning, helping Houston over Chicago.
Houston led 4-0 after the first inning, but Christopher Morel slugged a three-run homer as the Cubs tied it by scoring four in the fourth.
It was still knotted at 4-4 when Mauricio Dubón singled and Bregman launched his homer off Michael Fulmer (0-3).
Dubón had three hits, José Abreu drove in two runs and Yordan Alvarez extended his career-best hitting streak to 12 games for the Astros, who have won five of six. Rafael Montero (1-3) pitched a scoreless seventh and Héctor Neris got his second save.
Chicago center fielder Cody Bellinger, the 2019 NL MVP, left the game after appearing to turn his left ankle after making an acrobatic catch in the seventh inning.
