BOSTON (AP) — Shohei Ohtani left his mark on Fenway Park with the finest two-way performance since Babe Ruth himself.
Pitching at the historic ballpark for the first time, Ohtani struck out 11 in seven shutout innings and added two hits — one of them a 109 mph line drive that banged off the Green Monster so hard that it knocked his No. 17 out of the pitcher's slot on the manual scoreboard.
"I hope you don't start taking that for granted. Like it's old hat," Angels manager Joe Maddon said of Ohtani's skills. "It's just so unusual. It's otherworldly, on this level of this game."
The display came during Los Angeles' 8-0 win over Boston Thursday that included a five-run eighth inning in the ballpark where Ruth debuted in 1914 and played six seasons before the Red Sox sold him to the Yankees.
In the fourth, Ohtani hit a 389-foot single that was about a foot shy of being a home run. In the eighth, he singled off the left-field wall to drive in one run, then scored as the Angels turned a 2-0 game into a blowout.
Ohtani (3-2) also induced 29 swings and misses from Boston batters — a career high, and the most for any pitcher this year. He threw 81 of his 99 pitches for strikes, also a career high.
"It's one of my favorite ballparks," said Ohtani, who has batted .302 with two homers in 10 games at Fenway. "I was looking forward to pitching here."
Ohtani's start was pushed back two days because of groin tightness and came about 14 hours after the Angels scored six times in the 10th inning to beat the Red Sox 10-5. As the designated hitter in that contest, Ohtani walked in the ninth and walked and scored in the 10th.
"To be honest, I was pretty fatigued," he said. "My body was pretty tired. I tried to get to sleep as early as possible and get enough sleep and rest. I think I was able to do that."
Jared Walsh had four RBIs, curling a two-run homer around the left-field foul pole in the seventh to break a scoreless tie. Anthony Rendon followed with an RBI single to chase Tanner Houck (2-2), and Walsh added a two-run dribbler through the shifted infield to make it 7-0.
Houck gave up seven runs on five hits and a walk, striking out four in 2 1/3 innings.
Brandon Marsh added a solo homer in the ninth.
Ohtani allowed six hits and no walks in all. He also threw a wild pitch that allowed Rafael Devers to reach base on a strikeout in the first.
Ohtani gave up a leadoff double to Jackie Bradley Jr. in the fifth. In the sixth, J.D. Martinez doubled with one out but was stranded when Andrew Velazquez made a diving catch of Franchy Cordero's blooper to end the inning.
GUARDIANS 6, BLUE JAYS 5
CLEVELAND (AP) — Steven Kwan hit the first homer of his breakout rookie season and Franmil Reyes had three hits and an RBI in Cleveland's win over Toronto.
Kwan's two-run shot off José Berríos tied it at 2 in the third, beginning a string of six straight runs by Cleveland. Reyes scored the go-ahead run on Amed Rosario's grounder in the fourth.
Guardians right-hander Aaron Civale (1-2) struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four runs on six hits. Emmanuel Clase worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his fifth save in six chances.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run homer, Alejandro Kirk added a solo shot and Bo Bichette had three hits.
Berríos (2-1) allowed a season-high six runs in 4 2/3 innings, losing for the first time since Sept. 24. The right-hander gave up eight hits and did not have a strikeout.
ORIOLES 5, TWINS 3
BALTIMORE (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle homered twice, Austin Hays hit a home run and saved a run with his arm to help Baltimore over Minnesota.
Hays hit a tiebreaking homer with one out in the eighth off Jhoan Duran (0-1), and Mountcastle followed with a solo shot of his own. Mountcastle had homered in the second, and Cedric Mullins and Jorge Mateo went deep as well for Baltimore.
Hays also threw Max Kepler out at the plate in the fourth.
Byron Buxton hit a home run for Minnesota.
Jorge López (3-1) got the final four outs for Baltimore to earn the win.
ROCKIES 9, NATIONALS 7
DENVER (AP) — Garrett Hampson and Brendan Rodgers each hit their first home runs of the season — both three-run shots — for Colorado in a win over Washington.
Randal Grichuk also homered for the Rockies, who took two of three in the series. Daniel Bard got three outs for his eighth save in nine chances. He has had six consecutive scoreless outings.
Washington outhit the Rockies 15-10, and Juan Soto and Keibert Ruiz had solo home runs. Maikel Franko added three hits, including an RBI double.
Down 2-0, the Rockies went off on Aaron Sanchez (1-2) for a four-run second inning, ignited by successive doubles from Ryan McMahon and Rodgers. Sam Hilliard reached on a fielding error by shortstop Alcides Escobar, his third error in two days, and Hampson followed with a drive into the left-field bleachers.
Washington had the makings of a big inning in the top of the fifth when César Hernández singled, Soto walked and Josh Bell doubled in a run. But catcher Dom Nunez picked Soto off at third for the first out and after a single by Yadiel Hernandez, Jhoulys Chacin (3-1) come on and got Maikel Franco to ground into an inning-ending double play.
BREWERS 10, REDS 5
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Willy Adames hit two of Milwaukee's six homers in another win over Cincinnati.
The major league-worst Reds have dropped to 20 of 21 overall. Cincinnati was unable to overcome another shaky performance by hard-throwing rookie Hunter Greene (1-4). The 22-year-old was tagged for eight runs and nine hits in 2 2/3 innings in his fourth consecutive loss. He struck out seven and walked one.
Luis Urías, Christian Yelich, Tyrone Taylor and Keston Hiura also had homers to help Milwaukee to its eighth win in nine games. Yelich finished with three hits and scored three times, and Adames had four RBIs.
Brewers right-hander Adrian Houser (3-2) allowed five runs, four earned, and seven hits in five innings.
Tyler Stephenson homered and drove in two runs for Cincinnati.
