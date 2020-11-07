Thursday night was the regular-season finale for the Beebe football team as the Badgers traveled to White Hall to take on the Bulldogs in a 5A-Central Conference game.
Despite one of the better offensive showings of the season, the Badgers still lost 42-21 as junior tailback Zaire Green rushed for 4 touchdowns while quarterback Colby Taylor ran for a score and threw for a touchdown.
Early on, the Badgers could not stop Green and the Bulldogs as White Hall jumped on top 12-0 by the middle of the first quarter as Green scored from 1 yard out and 36 yards out.
The Bulldogs were driving for another score when wide receiver Kam Robinson fumbled into the end zone early in the second quarter. After a Badgers recovery, it only took one play for Beebe to get on the board as sophomore Zach Grant found junior wide receiver Adrian Carranco on an 80-yard touchdown pass down the White Hall sideline. With the made PAT, the White Hall lead was cut to 12-7 with 10:56 to play in the first half.
It was Colby Taylor's turn as the quarterback threw a 30-yard touchdown and then later in the second quarter ran in from the right side from 15 yards out as White Hall took a 28-7 lead.
However, junior quarterback Gannon Roberts led Beebe down the field, including throwing a pass caught by Logan Stephens at the 1-yard line with a White Hall defender draped all over him. Roberts then scored one play later on a 1-yard run with :47 left in the half.
The Badgers were only down 28-14 at halftime, but would came out in the third quarter with a conservative game plan. Beebe's first drive of the second half consisted of three running plays up the middle that accounted for 2 yards.
After a Badgers punt, Green scored his third touchdown of the night with 7:49 remaining in the third quarter on a 7-yard run.
Grant scored the final touchdown for Beebe on a 4-yard run with :17 left in the third quarter to cut the Bulldogs' lead to 35-21.
Green added a 9-yard run for his fourth score of the night with 10:57 left in the game. Beebe accounted for 319 total yards of offense, including 117 yards rushing. Roberts was 6 of 12 passing for 104 yards while Grant was 6 of 9 passing for 98 yards and a touchdown.
With the loss, Beebe drops to 2-6 overall and 2-3 in the 5A-Central entering the opening round of the playoffs..
