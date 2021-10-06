The Searcy Lions are playing good football right now. One of the major reasons is the play of the offensive line.
“Our run game and our offensive line and our running backs, Dede Johnson and Daniel Perry, have been doing very well,” Searcy coach Zak Clark said. “We’re also seeing the receivers buying in to blocking downfield really well, which we weren’t doing early. Those are a lot of things where we have improved.”
Searcy is averaging 263 yards rushing per game. Johnson has rushed for 1,046 yards through five games.
“Obviously that has been the bright spot,” said Clark, who is in first year at Searcy after being the head coach at Springdale. “Offensive line-wise, it’s such a veteran group. Those guys are so often unsung. They just don’t get a ton of recognition. But when you’ve got an offensive line, and you really don’t have to worry about it, and they are really good, it just makes life so much easier.
“There are some years where you are having to replace three or four guys. It just takes time. You can’t understate what those guys mean to the football team.”
Starting at center is senior Matias Acevedo. Senior William Marshall is the right tackle. Senior Lucius Sparks starts at left guard. Junior Erick Hernandez was playing right guard before getting injured. Sophomore Dalyn Hamilton has played the last two games. Junior Eli Wilson is the left tackle.
“He’s probably our best,” Clark said of Wilson. “I haven’t seen an offensive linemen that I’ve seen play on film that is better than Eli.”
In a 44-7 win over West Memphis, the Lions had their best first half of the season. They scored on their first three possessions.
“I think we are getting better,” Clark said. “We played well in the first quarter, really maybe for the first time this season. We really started fast. That’s always encouraging.”
Clark said he likes the way his team is playing defensively.
“I’ve liked how we’ve played the last couple of games,” he said.
Searcy travels to Marion this Friday to take on the Patriots, who are 1-1 in 6A-East play. Searcy is 2-0.
Marion beat West Memphis for the first time in school history, 33-3, then lost at Sylvan Hills, 24-10, last Friday.
“We’ll have to play our most complete game,” Clark said. “That’s for sure. Defensively, they are really good. They’ve got a new coach. He is really good. They’ve got some big, physical guys up front. Offensively, they are very explosive. They’ve got some guys who can run and really catch it.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.