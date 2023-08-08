RUSSELLVILLE — The Great American Conference announced the results of its 2023 women’s soccer preseason coaches’ poll yesterday. Ouachita Baptist collected three first-place votes from the league’s head coaches to enter the season as the favorite.

Last season, the Tigers went 9-5-5 with a 6-1-5 record in league play. They return eight All-GAC selections, headlined by First-Team honorees Jamie Fowler and Abbey Moore, Of Fowler’s seven goals, four representing game-winners. Moore patrolled a defense that allowed 1.32 goals per game and tallied six shutouts.

