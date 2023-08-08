RUSSELLVILLE — The Great American Conference announced the results of its 2023 women’s soccer preseason coaches’ poll yesterday. Ouachita Baptist collected three first-place votes from the league’s head coaches to enter the season as the favorite.
Last season, the Tigers went 9-5-5 with a 6-1-5 record in league play. They return eight All-GAC selections, headlined by First-Team honorees Jamie Fowler and Abbey Moore, Of Fowler’s seven goals, four representing game-winners. Moore patrolled a defense that allowed 1.32 goals per game and tallied six shutouts.
Southwestern Oklahoma State matched the Tigers with three first-place votes. The Bulldogs claimed last season’s regular-season and tournament titles to reach the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time in program history. They must replace the scoring output of three-time GAC Player of the Year Alimata Rabo. She led the league with 13 goals and 29 points.
Oklahoma Baptist collected the final first-place vote and tied Northwestern Oklahoma State for third in the balloting. The Bison reached the final of the 2022 GAC Championships after upsetting the Tigers at the GAC Championships. The Bison feature two-time All-GAC First-Team midfielder Kaylee Swaner. She totaled three goals and seven points in 2022.
The Rangers closed the 2022 regular season with a nine-match unbeaten streak at part of a 7-5-7 campaign. Tiara Campbell tied for the team lead with 12 points – five goals and two assists. They also return three All-GAC defenders in Kaitlyn Morphy, Taylor Songster and Aaliyah Acevedo.
Southern Nazarene claimed fifth. Josie Van Pelt finished 2022 as one of three players in the GAC to average more than 1.00 point per game after she netted seven goals and added four assists for 18 points in 17 games.
Harding came in sixth followed by East Central. The Lady Bisons return leading scorer Briley-Anne Brown. She scored four goals and amassed 10 points. East Central brings back First-Team midfielder Abbie Morris and First-Team defender Tanja Bauböck. Morris totaled 12 points and Bauböck repeated as First-Team honoree.
The regular season opens on Thursday, August 31 with six contests. Southwestern Oklahoma State hosts Emporia State while Oklahoma Baptist visits Minnesota State; Harding faces Southwest Baptist; East Central travels to St. Mary’s; Southern Nazarene challenges Newman and Northwestern Oklahoma State heads to Fort Hays State. Ouachita Baptist begins one day later with a road match against Northeastern State.
