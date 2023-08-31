The fastest sprinter during the 2022-2023 Oaklawn season is positioned for a year-end title run after winning the $500,000 G1-Forego Stakes Saturday at Saratoga. Gunite, a homebred for Winchell Thoroughbreds trained by Steve Asmussen, turned the tables on division leader Elite Power with a front-running 1 ¾-length victory under Tyler Gaffalione. The winning time for the seven furlongs was 1:21.53.
Gunite ($4.60) opened his 4-year-old campaign with an easy victory in Oaklawn’s $150,000 King Cotton Stakes in January, splashing home in front by four lengths and covering six furlongs in a season-best 1:08.89 over a sloppy surface.
Gunite finished second behind Elite Power in two previous meetings this year, including a head decision in the $350,000 G1-Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap July 29 at Saratoga. Elite Power, the country’s 2022 champion male sprinter, had an eight-race winning streak that included last year’s G1-Breeders’ Cup Sprint snapped Saturday.
Gunite raised his career earnings to $2,094,509 with his ninth victory in 19 starts. The son of super sire Gun Runner is an eight-time stakes winner. Asmussen and the Winchells also campaigned Gun Runner, who opened his 2017 Horse of the Year campaign with a runaway victory in Oaklawn’s $500,000 G3-Razorback Handicap (G3).
The Forego is a “win-and-you’re-in” race for the $2million G1-Breeders’ Cup Sprint Nov. 4 at Santa Anita. Multiple Oaklawn stakes winners Whitmore and Mitole won the Forego in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Whitmore added the 2020 BC Sprint en route to an Eclipse Award as the country’s champion male sprinter. Mitole, also trained by Asmussen, won the 2019 BC Sprint in his final career race and was named the country’s champion male sprinter that year.
In other Saratoga Stakes races over the weekend, multiple Oaklawn stakes winner Secret Oath finished second in Friday’s G1-Personal Ensign. Oaklawn-raced Disarm finished second in Saturday’s G1-Travers Stakes; Verifying finished second in Saturday’s G1-H. Allen Jerkens and Matareya was third in the G1-Ballerina.Multiple Oaklawn Stakes winner C Z Rocket finished third in Del Mar’s G2-Pat O’Brien Saturday.
- Great Escape, an April 7 Oaklawn allowance winner, captured the $100,000 Speed to Spare Championship Stakes Saturday at Century Mile in Canada. Great Escape ($8.30) is trained by 2022-2023 Oaklawn leader Robertino Diodoro.
- Oaklawn stakes winner Dash Attack finished third in the $1 million G2-Charles Town Classic Stakes Friday night. In other stakes races at Charles Town Friday, Oaklawn stakes winner Frank’s Rockette and maiden allowance graduate Heartyconstitution finished second and third, respectively, in the $250,000 Misty Bennett Pink Ribbon Stakes; Oaklawn-raced Ghost Hero finished third in the $350,000 Robert Hilton Memorial and Oaklawn-raced Sir Alfred James finished third in the $250,000 Russell Road Stakes. Oaklawn-raced Denington finished third in the $250,000 St. Louis Derby Saturday at FanDuel Sportsbook and Horse Racing (formerly Fairmount Park).
