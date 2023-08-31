The fastest sprinter during the 2022-2023 Oaklawn season is positioned for a year-end title run after winning the $500,000 G1-Forego Stakes Saturday at Saratoga. Gunite, a homebred for Winchell Thoroughbreds trained by Steve Asmussen, turned the tables on division leader Elite Power with a front-running 1 ¾-length victory under Tyler Gaffalione. The winning time for the seven furlongs was 1:21.53.

Gunite ($4.60) opened his 4-year-old campaign with an easy victory in Oaklawn’s $150,000 King Cotton Stakes in January, splashing home in front by four lengths and covering six furlongs in a season-best 1:08.89 over a sloppy surface.

