Oaklawn stakes winners Clairiere and Secret Oath will meet again Friday in Saratoga’s $500,000 G1-Personal Ensign Stakes. A nine-furlong event for older fillies and mares, the Personal Ensign is the ninth of 10 races with a probable post time 4:44 p.m. CDT.
Trained by Hall of Famers Steve Asmussen and D. Wayne Lukas, respectively, Clairiere and Secret Oath split two meetings at the 2022-2023 Oaklawn season. Secret Oath beat Clairiere by 2 ¾ lengths in the $350,000 G2-Azeri Stakes March 11, and Clairiere overhauled Secret Oath near the finish line to win the $1 million G1-Apple Blossom Handicap by a neck April 15.
They faced each other again in the G1-Ogden Phipps at Belmont, Clairiere prevailing again. The Personal Ensign will mark Secret Oath’s first start since that June race, while Clairiere is coming off a two-length loss to 2022 Champion 3-Year-Old Nest in the G2-Shuvee last month at Saratoga. Nest is the 4-5 favorite Friday.
Clairiere (5-2) is scheduled to break from post 6 in the six-horse Personal Ensign field under regular rider Joel Rosario. Secret Oath (8-1) is scheduled to break from post 3 under Hall of Famer Javier Castellano, who is replacing the injured Luis Saez.
Asmussen has entered Wicked Halo in both the $250,000 Pink Ribbon Stakes Friday night at Charles Town and Saturday’s $500,000 G1-Ballerina Handicap at Saratoga. Wicked Halo and fellow Ballerina entrant Matareya ran 1-2, respectively, in Oaklawn’s inaugural $250,000 Matron Stakes.
Two Oaklawn-raced 3-year-olds will compete in another pair of Grade 1 stakes races Saturday at Saratoga. Asmussen’s Disarm and Brad Cox’s Verifying are entered in the $1.25 million G1-Travers Stakes and $500,000 G1-H. Allen Jerkens Memorial, respectively.
Disarm finished second in an Oaklawn allowance race in February before a second-place finish in the G2-Louisiana Derby and a fourth-place finish in the G1-Kentucky Derby. Owned by long-time Asmussen clients Winchell Thoroughbreds, Disarm won the G3-Matt Winn at Ellis Park before a troubled fourth in Saratoga’s G2-Jim Dandy.
Verifying, an Oaklawn allowance race winner in January before running fourth in the G2-Rebel, is coming off a nose victory in the G3-Indiana Derby. Prior to that, he finished second to Disarm in the Matt Winn. He also ran second in Keeneland’s G1-Blue Grass in April and helped set a fast pace in the Kentucky Derby before fading.
Asmussen is also scheduled to start Gunite in Saturday’s seven-furlong $500,000 G1-Forego Stakes for 4-year-olds and up on Saratoga undercard. Gunite won the $150,000 King Cotton Stakes Jan. 28 at Oaklawn, covering 6 furlongs in a meet-best 1:08.89.
Oaklawn runners Dash Attack, Call Me Fast, Perfect Flight and Doppelganger are entered in the nine-furlong, $1 million G2-Charles Town Classic Friday night at Charles Town.
Oaklawn-raced Perfect Wish is entered in Charles Town’s seven-furlong $750,000 G3-Charles Town Oaks.
Ryvit, who won Oaklawn’s $150,000 Bachelor Stakes, is entered in Charles Town’s $350,000 Robert Hilton Memorial Friday. Also entered in the seven-furlong race but on the “also eligibles” are Oaklawn race winners Two Eagles River and Winters Lion
Because of the racetrack configuration at Charles Town, all seven-furlong races are around two turns, and nine-furlong races are run around three turns.
Also at Charles Town Friday, Oaklawn stakes winners Frank’s Rockette and Wicked Halo, and Oaklawn maiden allowance graduate Heartyconstitution are entered in the seven-furlong $250,000 Pink Ribbon Stakes, and Oaklawn-raced Radical Right, Payne and Sir Alfred James are entered in the $250,000 Russell Road Stakes.
Oaklawn-raced Bubble Rock is entered in the $150,000 Smart N Fancy Stakes for older female turf sprinters Friday at Saratoga.
Millionaire multiple Oaklawn stakes winner C Z Rocket is entered in the G2-$250,000 Pat O’Brien Stakes Saturday at Del Mar.
Oaklawn allowance winner Dealing Justice is entered in the $125,000 Ellis Park Turf Stakes Sunday.
Oaklawn-raced Tawny Port ($7.50) won the $135,000 John’s Call Stakes Wednesday at Saratoga.
Strong Tide, who holds Oaklawn track records for 1 3/16 miles and 1 9/16 miles, won the $100,000 Bucchero Handicap Wednesday at Horseshoe Indianapolis
Oaklawn-raced Nobody Listens ($7.80) won the $100,000 Parx Dash Stakes Tuesday at Parx.
