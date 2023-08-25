Oaklawn stakes winners Clairiere and Secret Oath will meet again Friday in Saratoga’s $500,000 G1-Personal Ensign Stakes. A nine-furlong event for older fillies and mares, the Personal Ensign is the ninth of 10 races with a probable post time 4:44 p.m. CDT.

Trained by Hall of Famers Steve Asmussen and D. Wayne Lukas, respectively, Clairiere and Secret Oath split two meetings at the 2022-2023 Oaklawn season. Secret Oath beat Clairiere by 2 ¾ lengths in the $350,000 G2-Azeri Stakes March 11, and Clairiere overhauled Secret Oath near the finish line to win the $1 million G1-Apple Blossom Handicap by a neck April 15.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.