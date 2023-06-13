clairiere

Clairiere, the older dirt female, won the half-million dollar champion's purse at Belmont Park for the second straight year over the weekend.

 Photo credit: Coady Photography

Nine horses that raced at Oaklawn during the 2022-2023 meeting that ended May 6 accounted for stakes victories last weekend, highlighted by favored Clairiere capturing the $500,000 Ogden Phipps (G1) at Belmont Park for the second consecutive year.

The midseason leader for an Eclipse Award as the country’s champion older dirt female, Clairiere ($5.50) used her trademark late turn of foot to win the 1 1/16-mile Phipps by a half-length under regular rider Joel Rosario.

