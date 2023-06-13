Nine horses that raced at Oaklawn during the 2022-2023 meeting that ended May 6 accounted for stakes victories last weekend, highlighted by favored Clairiere capturing the $500,000 Ogden Phipps (G1) at Belmont Park for the second consecutive year.
The midseason leader for an Eclipse Award as the country’s champion older dirt female, Clairiere ($5.50) used her trademark late turn of foot to win the 1 1/16-mile Phipps by a half-length under regular rider Joel Rosario.
Clairiere made two starts this season at Oaklawn for Steve Asmussen – its all-time leading trainer – and breeder/owner Stonestreet Farm (Barbara Banke). Clairiere, in her 5-year-old debut, finished second in the $350,000 Azeri Stakes (G2) March 11 before running down Secret Oath in the final strides to win the $1 million Apple Blossom Handicap (G1) April 15 by a neck. Both races were 1 1/16 miles.
Saturday’s victory, Clairiere’s eighth from 19 starts overall, pushed her career earnings to $3,106,392. Her winning time over a fast track was 1:43.40.
Asmussen and Rosario teamed for another graded stakes victory Sunday at Ellis Park with favored Disarm, who edged Verifying by a half-length in the $400,000 Matt Winn (G3) for 3-year-olds at 1 1/8 miles. Disarm ($4.24) made his 2023 debut at Oaklawn, finishing second in a Feb. 19 allowance at 1 mile. Verifying, in his 3-year-old debut, was a powerful allowance winner at 1 mile Jan. 14 at Oaklawn before finishing fourth in the $1 million Rebel Stakes (G2) at 1 1/16 miles Feb. 25. The Rebel was Oaklawn’s third Kentucky Derby points race.
Earlier Sunday at Ellis Park, Unifying ($11.90) gave trainer Riley Mott his first career stakes victory in the $175,000 Leslie’s Lady Overnight for 3-year-old fillies at 7 furlongs. Unifying beat Oaklawn-raced Topsy by three lengths.
Mott, 31, the son of Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott, went out on his own Nov. 1 and wintered at Oaklawn, winning seven races. His final victory of the meeting came with Unifying in a May 5 allowance sprint under Cristian Torres, Oaklawn’s leading rider in 2022-2023. The Leslie’s Lady also represented the first Ellis Park stakes victory for Torres.
Unifying marked Mott’s first career winner, Nov. 10 at Churchill Downs, and his first career stakes starter in the inaugural $150,000 Year’s End Dec. 31 at Oaklawn. Unifying finished second in the Year’s End, a 1-mile race that had already generated winners of the $600,000 Grade 1 Ashland Stakes (Defining Purpose) and the $300,000 G2 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes (Taxed).
Favored Shotgun Hottie ($5) won the $100,000 Lady’s Secret Stakes for fillies and mares, 3 and up, at 1 1/16 miles Saturday at Monmouth Park. Shotgun Hottie gave trainer Cherie DeVaux her first career Oaklawn victory in a March 12 allowance at 1 1/16 miles.
Five other 2022-2023 Oaklawn-raced horses won stakes races at Prairie Meadows.
Heavily favored Butterbean ($3.40) won Friday’s $50,000 Jack Bishop for fillies and mares, 3 and up, at 1 1/16 miles and heavily favored Tape to Tape ($4) won the $50,000 Ed Skinner for 3-year-olds and up at 6 furlongs.
Saturday winners were Warren L ($4.20) in the $50,000 Prairie Mile for 3-year-olds, heavily favored Ain’t Life Grand ($2.80) in the $50,000 Jim and Sandra Rasmussen for 3-year-olds and up at 1 1/16 miles and Crypto Mo ($5.60) in the $50,000 Panthers for 3-year-old fillies at 1 mile.
Tape to Tape was exiting an April 29 victory at Oaklawn for trainer Larry Rivelli. Torres eclipsed Ricardo Santana Jr.’s single-season Oaklawn record for purse earnings – $5,643,023 in 2021 – when Tape to Tape captured the $104,000 allowance sprint for older horses. That victory pushed Torres’ purse earnings at the 2022-2023 meeting to $5,675,541. He finished with $6,163,941.
Ain’t Life Grand was making his first start since a victory in the inaugural $150,000 Lake Ouachita Stakes for older horses at 1 1/16 miles May 5 at Oaklawn. Crypto Mo, in her 3-year-old debut, finished sixth in an allowance/optional claiming sprint April 8 at Oaklawn (Unifying was third).
The Panthers marked the 1,998th career victory for jockey Cindy Murphy, the winningest female rider in Oaklawn history. Murphy, who said she will retire this fall, has 183 career victories at Oaklawn. She had eight mounts at the 2022-2023 Oaklawn meeting.
Finish Lines
Oaklawn-raced Bubble Rock finished second, beaten a nose, in the $200,000 Intercontinental Stakes (G3) for older female turf sprinters Friday at Belmont Park. … Hall of Famer and two-time Oaklawn leading trainer D. Wayne Lukas recorded his 4,904th career Thoroughbred victory with Seize the Night ($7.06) in Sunday’s third race at Ellis Park, a $141,000 allowance for 3-year-olds and up at 1 1/8 miles. Lukas is the ninth-winningest trainer in North American history, according to Equibase, with 352 coming at Oaklawn. Lukas won 16 races in 2022-2023 at Oaklawn, including an April 22 allowance with Seize the Night. Lukas is the ninth-winningest trainer in Oaklawn history. … Heavily favored Big Nick ($3.30), who made six starts at the 2022-2023 Oaklawn meeting, won the $25,000 Rock’n U S A Stakes for 3-year-olds and up at 5 furlongs Wednesday at Assiniboia Downs in Canada.
