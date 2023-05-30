ROGERS, Ark., May 25, 2023 – The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G returns this fall, taking place September 23 – October 1, 2023, at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas. One hundred forty-four of the world’s best golfers return to the region competing for a $2.3 million purse. The week-long schedule of community events will once again feature a charitable 5k race, onsite food festival, women’s leadership summit, guided bike ride, and variety of volunteer opportunities. A comprehensive schedule of events can be found online at www.NWAChampionship.com.

“The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G continues to be so much more than a golf tournament for our region,” said Jennifer R. Jackson, Walmart Senior Vice President, Merchandising. “We are thrilled to continue to provide affordable and accessible experiences for the community to enjoy throughout #NWAChampionship Week and invite all of Northwest Arkansas and beyond to join us for what has become one of the best weeks of the year in our area.”

