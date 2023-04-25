DENVER (AP) — Michael Malone surveyed the scene Tuesday night and wondered where everyone was — not just Denver's fans, but the Nuggets themselves.
"Our team was kind of like the crowd tonight — we were late arriving," Malone said after Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray helped the top-seeded Nuggets overcame a slow start to eliminate the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-109 in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Anthony Edwards, who led Minnesota with 29 points, hit the back iron on a 27-foot 3-point attempt at the buzzer that would have sent the game into overtime.
The top-seeded Nuggets will face Phoenix Suns, who eliminated in the Los Angeles Clippers in five games, in the second round, which begins Saturday night in Denver.
Jokic had a triple-double and scored 28 points despite missing 21 of 29 shots, and Murray scored 35 points to help the Nuggets overcome an early 13-point deficit and hand Malone his record 25th career playoff victory for Denver, one more than Doug Moe had.
A rainstorm slowed traffic into downtown Denver and an earlier start than normal had fans streaming into Ball Arena a little late.
"I looked up, there's a lot of empty seats and coaches said, well, the weather's really bad. But the way we played that first quarter was like a regular-season game," Malone said. 'And then slowly but surely, I felt Jamal made a couple of shots. And Jamal plays with so much emotion. And I think he got our team going. ... Jamal just wouldn't quit, you know? And he made big shot after big shot."
Good thing for Denver, too, because Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. were a combined 11 for 39 from the floor and the Nuggets fell behind by 13 in the first quarter, a sluggish start that stumped Malone.
"I couldn't put my finger on it as it was going on," he said. "Was it nerves? Was it the moment? Was it too big for us trying to close out a team? I don't think it was. We just showed up like we weren't playing hard. But it was not the necessary physicality and aggression and intensity that is needed to close the team out.
"And I couldn't believe at halftime we were up by one," Malone added. "I was like, 'Wow! We just played that half. And you look at all the numbers and the only reason we were up by one was the foul line."
A 15-4 advantage at the free throw line helped Denver inch ahead 48-47 at the break. They finished 32 of 36 from the stripe.
Michael Porter Jr. was held without a basket until his dunk with 10:08 left in the game. Jokic missed eight of his first 10 shots 48 hours after tying his career playoff high with 43 points in a Game 4 overtime loss at Minnesota.
Karl-Anthony Towns added 26 points for the Wolves, Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 15 rebounds before fouling out and Nickeil Alexander-Walker chipped in 14 points.
"Guys were super-engaged and it showed," Wolves point guard Mike Conley said. "And that showed that we're going to fight no matter what."
The Nuggets got 14 points from Aaron Gordon and Bruce Brown, who was in Edwards' face on the game-tying attempt at the buzzer. Porter scored all eight of his points in the fourth quarter, including a pair of clutch 3-pointers after missing his first five shots from behind the arc.
The Wolves, who avoided a sweep with an overtime win in Minneapolis on Sunday, jumped out to a 25-12 lead before the Nuggets began chipping away.
"We started slow," Murray said, "but once they started talking that woke us up. We locked in. We fought back in the second quarter and then I thought we did a good job executing down the stretch."
SUNS 136, CLIPPERS 130
PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 47 points, including 25 in a spectacular third quarter, to lead the Suns past the Clippers and win the Western Conference first-round playoff series in five games.
The Clippers didn’t go quietly, nearly coming back from a 20-point deficit early in the fourth.
Los Angeles had multiple chances to tie in the final three minutes, but could never convert. Durant made a layup to push Phoenix’s lead to 134-130 and then made two free throws to put the Suns up six with 31.3 seconds left.
Durant finished with 31 points while Deandre Ayton had 21 points and 11 rebounds. Booker shot 19 of 27 from the field.
Norman Powell led Los Angeles with 27 points while Mason Plumlee scored 20 off the bench.
HAWKS 119, CELTICS 117
BOSTON (AP) — Trae Young had 38 points and drained a long go-ahead 3-pointer from beyond the top of the key with 2.8 seconds left to help Atlanta cap a late comeback and beat Boston.
The victory trims Boston’s lead in the first-round playoff series to 3-2 and sends the teams back to Atlanta for Game 6 on Thursday.
John Collins added 22 points for Atlanta, who played without Dejounte Murray, who was suspended for one game for bumping official Gediminas Petraitis with his chest while walking off the court after the end of Game 4.
Jaylen Brown scored 35 points and Jayson Tatum added 19 for the Celtics, who were outscored 37-25 in the fourth quarter.
