DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets clinched a playoff berth Thursday night with a 122-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies behind 35 points from Nikola Jokic and 22 from Aaron Gordon.
Jokic took an inadvertent elbow from Jaren Jackson Jr. to the right forehead and temple that drew blood in the opening minute and he went to the sideline for treatment.
After having to retreat to the bench a second time, Jokic donned a red headband for the remainder of the game as he helped the Nuggets (48-33) overcome a shaky start to avoid a season sweep at the hands of the Grizzlies.
The Nuggets clinched a top-six spot in the Western Conference playoffs and avoided the four-team play-in.
They can still win the Northwest Division with a victory Sunday night against the Lakers and two losses by the Utah Jazz (48-32), who finish up against Phoenix and Portland.
Desmond Bane had 14 points for the Grizzlies, who were coming off an overtime loss at Utah on Wednesday night, have already captured the first division title in their history along with securing the second seed in the West.
They're hopeful of getting All-Star guard Ja Morant back this weekend from a right knee injury that has sidelined him since March 18.
Jokic was hit in the head on the Grizzlies' first bucket, a drive by Jaren Jackson Jr., and retreated to the bench for treatment. He wasn't back on the court for long before returning to the sideline for more treatment and a red headband.
Jokic's 13-foot spinner jumper sparked a 20-3 run that he capped with a layup, turning an early 10-point deficit into a 34-28 lead.
Gordon had 20 points by the time the Nuggets took a 70-53 cushion into halftime, and Jokic's fast-break dunk made it 101-71 late in the third quarter.
The Nuggets led 120-96 when Jokic, who pulled down 16 rebounds, left the game for good with about 3 1/2 minutes left.
BUCKS 127, CELTICS 121
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday each scored 29 points and Milwaukee beat short-handed Boston to take over second place in the Eastern Conference.
The Bucks (50-30) scored the final nine points to move a half-game ahead of the Celtics (50-31) and a full game ahead of Philadelphia (49-31), who lost at Toronto on Thursday.
Milwaukee withstood a triple-double from Jaylen Brown, who had 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for the Celtics. Marcus Smart shot 7 of 12 from 3-point range and was the Celtics' leading scorer with a season-high 29 points. Daniel Theis had 22 points.
Khris Middleton had 22 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo had 11 rebounds and five assists. Holiday had eight rebounds and eight assists.
RAPTORS 119, 76ERS 114
TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 37 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds for his third career triple-double, Gary Trent Jr. scored 30 points and Toronto beat Philadelphia.
Siakam shot 14 for 28, going 1 for 7 from 3-point range. He made 8 for 10 free throws.
Precious Achiuwa scored 20 points and made a career-high five 3-pointers, and Scottie Barnes had 13 points and 10 rebounds to help the Raptors win for the seventh time in eight games.
Joel Embiid had 30 points and 10 rebounds, and James Harden had 13 points and 15 assists for the 76ers, whose hopes of winning the Atlantic Division title took a hit.
TIMBERWOLVES 127, SPURS 121
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards set a career high with 49 points, Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 13 rebounds and Minnesota beat San Antonio.
Edwards was 16 of 28 from the field, making 6 of 14 from 3-point range.
Keldon Johnson had 20 points for San Antonio.
HORNETS 128, MAGIC 101
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 26 points, nine assists and eight rebounds and Charlotte routed short-handed Orlando.
Charlotte pulled within one game of Atlanta and Brooklyn, who are tied for eighth in the Eastern Conference with two games left in the regular season. The Hornets have already locked up a spot in the play-in tournament. At 41-39, they guaranteed their first non-losing season since 2015-16.
Chuma Okeke had 20 points for Orlando.
PELICANS 127, TRAIL BLAZERS 94
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 23 points in 29 minutes against his former team and New Orleans beat Portland to move closer to clinching a home play-in game.
The victory, combined with San Antonio's loss at Minnesota, left New Orleans needing either one more victory or one more Spurs loss to lock up a home play-in game Wednesday.
Drew Eubanks scored 20 points for Portland.
