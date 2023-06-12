In terms of opponent seeding, Denver's run to this NBA championship was unlike any other since the league went to the 16-team playoff format 40 seasons ago.

The Nuggets' road to this title saw them beat No. 8 Minnesota in the Western Conference quarterfinals, No. 4 Phoenix in the West semifinals, the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers in the West finals and then the East's No. 8 seed in Miami in the NBA Finals.

