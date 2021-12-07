FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — J.D. Notae recorded his first career double-double and No. 12 Arkansas rolled to a 86-66 win against Charlotte on Tuesday night in nonconference action.
Notae finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds as the Razorbacks (9-0) took control of the game in the first half and never let up. Arkansas sophomore Jaylin Williams scored a career-high 15 points and added eight rebounds for Arkansas. Four players scored in double-figures for the Razorbacks.
Austin Butler led Charlotte (4-4) with 14 points and Jahmir Young finished with 10.
Notae scored 13 of his points in the second half as the Razorbacks extended a 10-point halftime lead to 20 down the stretch to end a four-game homestand.
Arkansas broke away from a 14-14 tie at the 11:52 mark of the first half with a 17-4 scoring burst. Charlotte made a run to get within six points at 35-29 on a backdoor layup by Jackson Threadgill with 2:25 left in the half, but Arkansas went back up by 10 again when Williams forced a steal at midcourt and raced in uncontested for a slam for the 41-31 halftime lead.
Charlotte trailed by double-digits most of the second half until Butler and Luka Vasic drilled back-to-back three-pointers to pull the Niners within 73-64 with 5:50 left.
NO. 8 KANSAS 78, UTEP 52
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ochai Agbaji scored 23 points, Christian Braun added 20 and Kansas tuned up for this weekend's return of the Border War by blowing out UTEP.
David McCormack and Mitch Lightfoot added eight points apiece for the Jayhawks (7-1), who led by 21 at halftime and weren't threatened the rest of the way.
Souley Boom had 18 points and Keonte Kennedy 11 for UTEP (4-4).
Now, the Jayhawks turn their attention to Saturday's showdown with Missouri. The bitter rivals haven't played a regular-season game since the Tigers bolted for the SEC nearly a decade ago.
NO. 10 KENTUCKY 76, SOUTHERN 64
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Oscar Tshiebwe scored 18 of his 23 points after halftime despite being in foul trouble, TyTy Washington Jr. added 14 points and both Wildcats keyed small runs to help Kentucky top Southern for its seventh consecutive victory.
Jayden Saddler had 18 points, Brion Whitley added 14 points and Tyrone Lyons 12 for Southern (3-6), which dropped its second consecutive game.
Kentucky (7-1) was playing for the first time in eight days. Tshiebwe ended up with 11 rebounds for his seventh double-double — the most in the nation this season.
TEXAS TECH 57, NO. 13 TENNESSEE 52
NEW YORK (AP) — Terrence Shannon, Jr. had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Texas Tech continued its run of Jimmy V Classic upsets in an offensively anemic overtime win over Tennessee.
Texas Tech (7-1) might want to petition to play in the Jimmy V Classic every season. The unranked Red Raiders knocked off No. 1 Louisville in 2019.
Tuesday's game was classic in title only. Want offense? You wouldn't find it at Madison Square Garden, where the Vols (6-2) missed a whopping 34 of 40 3-pointers overall and shot only 27% overall in regulation from the floor.
John Fulkerson led the Vols with 10 points, followed by three players with nine points.
