TOKYO (AP) — Alaska, of all places, has an Olympic champion at the pool.
Seventeen-year-old Lydia Jacoby gave the United States a victory in the women's 100-meter breaststroke, knocking off teammate and defending champion Lilly King on Tuesday.
Jacoby was the first swimmer from the Arctic state ever to make the U.S. Olympic swimming team.
Now, she's heading back to giddy Seward, Alaska — population: 2,773 — with a gold medal, rallying to win in 1 minute, 4.95 seconds..
South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker claimed the silver in 1:05.22, while King gave the Americans another medal by taking the bronze in 1:05.54.
Jacoby's stunning win salvaged what had been a disappointing morning for the American team. The U.S. had only managed a pair of bronze medals before the high schooler came through.
Jacoby was only third at the turn, trailing Schoenmaker and King. But, with her head bobbing furiously out of the water, the teenager surged past King and glided past the South African on the final two strokes to touch first.
Looking at the scoreboard with a bit of disbelief, the enormity of her accomplishment finally hit when Schoenmaker reached across the lane rope for a hug. Then it was King bounding over from two lanes away to congratulate America's new breaststroke queen.
"I was definitely racing for a medal. I knew I had it in me," Jacoby said. "I wasn't really expecting a gold medal, so when I looked up and saw the scoreboard it was insane."
Her teammate, King, who rose to fame with her swimming prowess and outspoken views on doping in sports, was content with the bronze.
"I'm so excited for Lydia," King said. "I love to see the future of American breaststroke coming up like this and to have somebody to go at it head to head in the country. I definitely knew she was a threat and saw a lot of myself in her effort."
On the men's side, the U.S. team lost a backstroke race at the Olympics for the first time since 1992.
Russia swept the top two spots in the 100-meter back Tuesday, with Evgeny Rylov claiming the gold medal in 51.98 and teammate Kliment Kolesnikov taking the silver in 52.00.
Defending Olympic champion Ryan Murphy settled for the bronze in 52.19.
It was the first backstroke defeat for the U.S. men at the Olympics since the Barcelona Games. They won 12 straight golds at the last six Olympics, including Murphy's sweep of the 100 and 200 back at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
"Winning an Olympic gold medal means you're the best in the world," Murphy said. "Being third in the world is no slouch."
Along with the Russia, it was good morning for Australia and Britain.
World record-holder Kaylee McKeown gave the Aussie women another gold medal with a victory in the women's 100 backstroke, setting an Olympic record.
Her winning time of 57.47 was just off the world mark she set this year of 57.45. The silver went to Canada's Kylie Masse in 57.72, while former world record-holder Regan Smith of the United States grabbed the bronze at 58.05.
Coming into these Olympics, Australia had not won an individual women's title since 2008. They've already got two in Tokyo, with McKeown's gold coming after Ariarne Titmus' victory Monday in the 400 freestyle.
"My legs were definitely hurting with the last 20 to go," McKeown said. "I'm sure it would have been pretty noticeable on the TV. But you know I've trained for that and I knew I had a really strong backend and a really good chance to be on the podium."
Britain went 1-2 in the men's 200 freestyle. Tom Dean captured the gold in 1 minute, 44.22 seconds, while teammate Duncan Scott picked up the silver in 1:44.26. The bronze went to Brazil's Fernando Scheffer at 1:44.66.
Dean's victory was even more remarkable considering he has twice been stricken with COVID-19 during the buildup to the games.
"It was quite tough," he said. "It was tough having a lot of time out the water. And obviously it requires a slow buildup because of the nature of the disease. So it's tough and it was a very bumpy ride this season."
American Kieran Smith settled for a sixth-place showing after capturing a bronze in the 400 free.
Defending 200 free champion Sun Yang was banned from the Tokyo Olympics for a doping violation. He is serving a more than four-year ban, though he could be eligible to return for the 2024 Paris Games.
Titmus and Katie Ledecky both advanced to Wednesday's final of the 200-meter freestyle, setting up another showdown after their thrilling race in the 400 free.
Titmus was the top qualifier in the 200 semis at 1:54.82, while Ledecky -- the defending Olympic champion -- cruised to the third-best time in 1:55.34. The Aussie Terminator will be looking for her second straight gold after rallying to beat Ledecky in the 400 free.
Ledecky had a relatively easy day compared to Monday, when she raced three times for a total of 2,100 meters.
"I was still a little tired the last 15," Ledecky said, "but I felt like I had good control of the heat."
She'll have another big morning Wednesday, when she competes in the finals of the 200 free and the 1,500 free — her shortest and longest events — about a hour apart.
"It'll be a good challenge," Ledecky said. "It's been fun to train for both of them.
Pang Wei and Jiang Ranxin have added to China's medal haul in shooting, defeating Russians Artem Chernousov and Vitalina Batsarashkina to earn gold in 10-meter air pistol mixed team.
Pang and Jiang won the gold medal match 16 rounds to 14, each earning their second medal of the Tokyo Olympics. Pang and Jiang each took bronze in the individual 10-meter air pistol.
China has won seven medals in eight shooting events, including two golds.
Medals are presented on a tray due to COVID-19 protocols, so Pang and Jiang took the medals off the presenter's tray and placed them around each other's necks.
Ukrainians Oleh Omelchuk and Olena Kostevych beat Serbia's Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec in the bronze medal match.
A typhoon is bringing wind, rain and cooler temperatures to the Tokyo Games.
Archery, rowing and sailing have adjusted their Tuesday schedules, but so far no other sports have had to make changes.
In U.S. terms, the typhoon is just a mid-grade tropical storm. And it's actually been a boon for surfers, who are getting big waves for their final day of competition.
It's a big change from the first three days of the games, where athletes sweltered in intense heat. An archery competitor collapsed from heatstroke and tennis players and skateboarders have complained that the heat is affecting their performance.
Brazilian men and American women are leading the final day of competition in surfing, which is making its Olympic debut.
Following the quarterfinals, Brazilians Gabriel Medina and Italo Ferreira will face off against hometown hero Kanoa Igarashi of Japan and Australian Owen Wright respectively.
In the women's game champion Carissa Moore of the U.S. and Japan's Amuro Tsuzuki will face off in the semifinals. The young American phenom Caroline Marks will go up against Bianca Buitendag of South Africa.
Moore seems to have finally found her footing after struggling the first two days to find momentum in a modest beach break that's unlike the big waves back home in Hawaii.
She predicted yesterday that her teammate Marks, who grew up in Florida would be the woman to beat.
The finals will be held later Tuesday, weather permitting.
Kaylee McKeown has given the Australian women another swimming gold medal.
McKeown backed up her status as the world record-holder in the women's 100-meter backstroke with a winning time of 57.47 seconds. That's just off the mark she set this year of 57.45.
The silver went to Canada's Kylie Masse in 57.72, while former world record-holder Regan Smith of the United States settled for the bronze at 58.05.
Coming into the Olympics, Australia had not an individual women's title since 2008. Now they have two, with McKeown's gold coming after Ariarne Titmus' victory Monday in the 400 freestyle.
Britain has gone 1-2 in the men's 200-meter freestyle at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.
Tom Dean captured the gold in 1 minute, 44.22 seconds, while teammate Duncan Scott picked up the silver in 1:44.26. The bronze went to Brazil's Fernando Scheffer at 1:44.66.
American Kieran Smith settled for a sixth-place showing after capturing a bronze in the 400 free.
Defending champion Sun Yang was banned from the Tokyo Olympics for a doping violation. He is serving a more than four-year ban, though he could be eligible to return for the 2024 Paris Games.
The American "A-Team" of April Ross and Alix Klineman have guaranteed themselves at least one more beach volleyball match at the Tokyo Olympics.
The U.S. women beat Spain 21-13, 21-16 on Tuesday morning for their second straight win. With one more game in the preliminaries left, they can do no worse than a three-way tie for first, which would be broken during a "lucky loser" matchup after the round-robin.
Ross, a three-time Olympian who has already won silver and bronze, and first-timer Klineman will play the Dutch team of Sanne Keizer and Madelein Meppelink on Friday.
Flora Duffy has won the Olympic women's triathlon, earning Bermuda's first Olympic gold medal and its first medal of any kind since 1976.
Duffy is a two-time former world triathlon series champion. She's competing in her fourth Olympics and is one of just two athletes representing Bermuda in Tokyo.
The start of the race was delayed 15 minutes because of storm conditions around Tokyo Bay. Duffy pumped her arms over her head as she finished the swimming, cycling and running course in 1 hour, 55:36 minutes.
The 33-year-old Duffy had never finished higher than eighth in her previous three Olympic triathlons. Bermuda hadn't medaled at the Olympics since boxer Clarence Hill's bronze in heavyweight boxing in Montreal.
Great Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown won the silver medal and American Katie Zaferes won bronze.
