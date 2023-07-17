ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado drove in four runs, Miles Mikolas threw six solid innings on two days' rest, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat Miami 6-4 on Monday night, extending the Marlins' skid to four games.
Mikolas (6-5) gave up three runs on seven hits. He threw three perfect innings Friday night against Washington in a game that was halted by rain.
"No, it wasn't any different," Mikolas said. "I was good to go. I liked my tempo. I thought my stuff was working good. There's a few pitches I wish I had back. The offense really showed up today and that was great."
Manager Oliver Marmol set aside any qualms about starting Mikolas.
"He talked us into it," Marmol said. "He really wanted it. It was very impressive. He felt really good. He was pretty adamant about taking the ball today. He gave us a really solid outing.,"
Dylan Carlson drove in the other two runs and scored three for the underachieving Cardinals, who have won six of eight but remain last in the NL Central, tied with Pittsburgh.
"It felt really good to contribute and help the team win," Carlson said. "This was a good win."
Before the game, President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said change was coming to St. Louis, suggesting the team may trade veterans for prospects ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline.
Pinch-hitter Nolan Gorman doubled with two outs in the sixth against reliever Dylan Floro (3-5). Carlson broke a 3-3 tie with an RBI single, and Arenado followed with a two-run double. Arenado is batting .340 (17-for-50) with 14 RBIs in his last 14 games.
"I'm just trying to slow the game down," Arenado said. "I haven't been that great with guys in scoring position. It feels good to come out today and drive in some runs. I've been better lately. Guys have been getting on base and it's been great."
Jordan Hicks allowed three hits in the ninth but escaped for his eighth save, helped by a double play. He got Jesús Sánchez to ground out with two runners on to end it.
Veteran reliever Ryan Tepera allowed a run in the seventh in his first appearance for St. Louis. He was pulled with the bases loaded and two outs for Giovanny Gallegos, who got Bryan De La Cruz to ground out. Gallegos stayed in and pitched a scoreless eighth.
"I wanted to put the ball in play there," De La Cruz said through a translator. "My objective was where there was no defense. Things happen. You've got keep moving forward. It was a good hit ball. We've started off on the wrong foot in the second half but there's more opportunities coming."
Sánchez homered in the sixth off Mikolas to make it 3-3. De La Cruz homered in the first for the Marlins.
Arenado had an RBI single in the third and a sacrifice fly in the fifth.
Miami's Luis Arraez went 1-for-5 with an RBI single in the fifth as his major league-leading batting average dropped to .378.
"It's four games after the break," Miami manager Skip Schumaker said. "We've got 60-something games left. We're not done yet. There's a lot of work to do yet. We've got some stuff to clean up and we'll be all right."
DODGERS 6, ORIOLES 4
BALTIMORE (AP) — Chris Taylor hit a grand slam on an 0-2 pitch in the sixth inning from Bryan Baker, and Los Angeles rallied to beat Baltimore, snapping the Orioles' eight-game winning streak.
Los Angeles trailed 4-1 entering the sixth before Will Smith's RBI single. Baltimore starter Grayson Rodriguez left with men on first and second and nobody out. Baker (3-3) issued a walk to load the bases, then kept throwing fastballs around the plate to Taylor, who hit a drive to center for his 12th homer of the year.
Emmet Sheehan (3-0) allowed four runs in five innings, but the Orioles did not come all that close to scoring on the Los Angeles bullpen. Ryan Brasier worked a hitless ninth for his first save since joining the Dodgers last month.
Freddie Freeman finished a homer shy of the cycle for the NL West-leading Dodgers. Adley Rutschman homered for the Orioles, who missed a chance to move percentage points ahead of Tampa Bay for first place in the AL East.
RANGERS 3, RAYS 2
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Aroldis Chapman got his first win since being traded to Texas when pinch-runner Josh Smith scored on a wild pitch in the ninth inning by Tampa Bay's Pete Fairbanks.
Chapman (5-2), acquired from Kansas City last month, twice threw the fastest pitch for the Rangers in the Statcast era (since 2015) with 102.8 mph sinkers while striking out the side in the ninth.
All-Star rookie Josh Jung led off the bottom half with a double and was replaced by Smith, who went to third with two outs on Nathaniel Lowe's groundout. A 1-1 fastball from Fairbanks (0-3) to Mitch Garver went past catcher Christian Bethancourt, and Smith scored easily.
The Rangers won the opener of a series matching AL division leaders, improving to 4-0 since the All-Star break.
Tampa Bay All-Star left-hander Shane McClanahan gave up two runs in six innings, leaving after 69 pitches in his return from back stiffness.
GUARDIANS 11, PIRATES 0
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Josh Naylor homered, doubled and drove in three runs, and Cleveland routed Pittsburgh to end a four-game skid.
Naylor's sixth-inning RBI double extended his hitting streak to eight games. He drove a sinker from Yohan Ramirez over the left-field wall in the seventh, the last of the Guardians' trio of two-run homers.
Michael Kelly (1-0) relieved Xzavion Curry in the fourth and allowed two hits in 1 2/3 innings for his first major league win. The Guardians pitched their ninth shutout.
Quinn Priester (0-1), the fourth-ranked prospect in the Pirates' system, allowed seven runs and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings in his major league debut.
NATIONALS 7, CUBS 5
CHICAGO (AP) — Keibert Ruiz went 3-for-3 with a two-run homer and a double as Washington beat Chicago.
Jeimer Candelario also launched a two-run drive in his return to the Nationals' lineup.
Ian Happ and Patrick Wisdom each had a two-run homer for the Cubs, who have lost three of four.
MacKenzie Gore (5-7) allowed five runs in 6 1/3 innings to win for only the second time since April. Kyle Finnegan got four outs for his 12th save and first since May 27.
Drew Smyly (7-7) dropped his third straight decision, permitting five runs in six innings.
TIGERS 3, ROYALS 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Matt Vierling capped a three-run eighth inning with a two-run double, and Detroit sent Kansas City to its ninth loss in 11 games.
Taylor Clarke (1-4) gave up Akil Baddoo's leadoff double, hit Riley Greene with a pitch with two outs and walked Spencer Torkelson.
José Cuas relieved and walked Kerry Carpenter on four pitches, forcing in a run and ending Detroit's 20-inning scoreless streak. Vierling sliced a sinker to the opposite field in right.
Brendan White (2-2) got the win in relief. Alex Lange struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 15th save in 18 chances.
GIANTS 2, REDS 2, SUSPENDED, 8 INNINGS
CINCINNATI (AP) — Rain forced the suspension of the game between San Francisco and Cincinnati with one out in the top of the eighth inning after a 1-hour, 55-minute delay.
The Giants had runners on second and third when the game was paused. It was scheduled to resume at 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday ahead of the regularly scheduled 7:10 pm. game.
Austin Slater and Wilmer Flores homered off Reds starter Brandon Williamson, who worked six innings.
The Giants' Logan Webb gave up solo homers to Matt McLain and Jonathan India in his seven innings.
