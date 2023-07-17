Marlins-Cardinals Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt (46) and Dylan Carlson (3) celebrate after scoring on a two-run double by Nolan Arenado during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Monday, July 17, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado drove in four runs, Miles Mikolas threw six solid innings on two days' rest, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat Miami 6-4 on Monday night, extending the Marlins' skid to four games.

Mikolas (6-5) gave up three runs on seven hits. He threw three perfect innings Friday night against Washington in a game that was halted by rain.

