OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Gathered in the indoor batting cage hours before the game, manager Mark Kotsay talked to his Oakland Athletics players during an advance meeting about the Atlanta Braves and reiterated all the little things it would take to win a game.

Ryan Noda hit a three-run homer that spoiled Michael Soroka's long-awaited return to the majors from two separate tears of his right Achilles tendon, and the A's beat the NL East-leading Braves 7-2 Monday night to snap an 11-game losing streak with just their 11th win of the season.

