The Harding University Bisons will open the new year with live sports after not having sports for most of 2020.
The men’s basketball team will open their all conference schedule at home in Rhodes-Reeves Field House against Ouachita Baptist on Jan. 7.
As it was announced by the Great American Conference this basketball season will be shorter and will have no non-conference games, making every game an important game for the Bisons.
The season will only go from January to the end of February. Harding will play each conference team twice with the exception of one team.
The rivalry between Harding and Arkansas Tech will be on full display several times this season as the two teams will play each other four times this season.
Harding will travel to Russellville on Jan. 11 and Feb. 8 while the Wonder Boys will come to Searcy on Jan. 25 and Feb. 22.
This rivalry dates back to Jan. 2, 1926, when the Bisons won 46-28.
The Bisons are looking to have a better season than 2019-20, where they went 9-19 overall and 4-18 in conference.
They struggled on the road, only getting two wins against Arkansas-Fort Smith and Southwest Oklahoma.
Senior guard Romio Harvey had big games last season, including scoring 37 points against East Central on Feb. 1. He will need to have games like that to help Harding in close games like they were in several times last season.
Harding’s roster is made up of a majority of seniors and juniors so the leadership on the court could help them in the COVID-19-produced situation with every game seeming like a must-win.
A time for the Bisons’ first home game has not been announced as of Friday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.