OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland starter Frankie Montas took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, then reliever A.J. Puk threw a pair of run-scoring wild pitches with two outs in the ninth that gave the Seattle Mariners a 2-1 win over the Athletics on Thursday.
The Mariners loaded the bases with three walks and rallied on Puk's wayward tosses to complete a three-game sweep. Seattle won with two hits, both in the eighth.
"It's not the best win, not the cleanest win. But it's a win," Mariners first baseman Ty France said.
Before the wild ninth, it seemed the 29-year-old Montas would be the story of the day.
Montas didn't allow a hit until Adam Frazier lined a clean single to left field with two outs in the eighth. Montas gave up another hit and was pulled after the inning.
Montas struck out eight in a season-high eight innings, and exited with a 1-0 lead — he has received either one or zero runs of support in 11 of his 15 starts. He is expected to be among the starting pitchers available as the Aug. 2 trade deadline approaches.
With regular closer Dany Jimenez out with a shoulder injury, Zach Jackson (1-2) entered for the ninth and walked two before Puk entered with two outs and two on.
Puk walked pinch-hitter Kevin Padlo to load the bases before throwing wild pitches that allowed Dylan Moore and Jesse Winker to score.
"He came in and couldn't find the zone," Oakland manager Mark Kotsay said. "It's uncharacteristic so far this year. He's been throwing strikes. Unfortunately today, he couldn't find the fastball."
Paul Sewald retired the A's in order in the bottom of the ninth for his fifth save. The Mariners have won 11 of their past 12 at the Oakland Coliseum.
The A's are 3-16 in June and have the AL's worst record at 23-48.
Montas hit 98 mph with his fastball and said he had a good feel for his cutter too. He did not second-guess Kotsay's decision to pull him after the eighth at 102 pitches.
"I felt like I did my job (finishing) the eighth," Montas said. "I had 102 pitches. That's kind of a lot."
Seattle ace Robbie Ray limited the A's to four hits and struck out six over six innings. Oakland scored in the first when Christian Bethancourt hit an RBI single to snap a 0-for-12 slump.
Reliever Diego Castillo (4-1) got the win.
France, enjoying an All-Star caliber first half of the season, left the game in the bottom of the fifth with an injured left elbow when he collided with Oakland's Sheldon Neuse while taking a throw at the bag.
France's left hand bent back and his glove came off as he made contact with Neuse, causing France to fall to the ground in pain.
After the game, he said X-rays on his elbow came out clean and that he's hoping to avoid the injured list.
"We did all the tests, the strength was there," France said. "We'll see how it feels in the morning."
YANKEES 7, ASTROS 6
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge lined a game-winning single on the eve of his salary arbitration showdown, capping a four-run ninth inning that included Aaron Hicks' tying three-run homer off closer Ryan Pressly in New York's victory over Houston.
Batting with two on against Ryne Stanek, Judge smoked a 3-0 splitter into the left-field corner to score Jose Trevino from second base. It was the Yankees' ninth walk-off win in 70 games this season — their most since 1943 — and one that seemed mighty unlikely when they entered the last inning with only two hits.
New York took the opener of a highly anticipated four-game series between the American League's top two teams, winning for the 19th time in 22 games to improve to 52-18 — the third-best 70-game start in the majors since 1930.
New York also extended its home winning streak to 15 games, the team's longest since 1961.
Alex Bregman and Giancarlo Stanton traded three-run homers in the first inning. Yordan Alvarez added a three-run shot in the third off Yankees starter Jameson Taillon.
Miguel Castro (4-0) worked a hitless inning for the win. Pressly (1-2) took the loss.
Up next, an unusual in-season arbitration hearing Friday — rulings are usually made in the offseason but were pushed past opening day due to the sport's labor lockout. Judge is asking for a $21 million salary, while New York has offered $17 million in his final season before reaching free agency.
BRAVES 7, GIANTS 6
ATLANTA (AP) — Dansby Swanson hit two home runs and Atlanta built a big lead early before holding off San Francisco for its 18th win in 21 games this month.
Swanson had three hits and drove in three runs. He hit a leadoff home run in the first and connected again in the fourth, his 12th, for a 7-1 lead. It was his seventh career multihomer game.
Travis d'Arnaud hit a two-run single in a five-run second inning as the Braves tagged Alex Wood (5-6).
Atlanta starter Kyle Wright (8-4) allowed 10 hits and four runs in 5 1/3 innings.
The defending World Series champion Braves moved 11 games over .500 for the first time this season.
San Francisco, which grounded into four double plays in the first four innings, has dropped four of five.
DODGERS 10, REDS 5
CINCINNATI (AP) — Freddie Freeman homered and drove in three runs, leading Clayton Kershaw and Los Angeles past Cincinnati.
Cody Bellinger, Max Muncy, Will Smith and Justin Turner also homered for the NL West-leading Dodgers, who outscored the Reds 52-18 in winning all seven meetings this year.
The Dodgers now travel to Atlanta, where Freeman was the longtime face of the franchise and helped the Braves win the World Series last year.
Kershaw (5-1) allowed one run and seven hits in six innings. He struck out seven, leaving after 80 pitches and lowering his ERA to 2.00.
Reds rookie Hunter Greene (3-8) surrendered six runs and nine hits, including three homers, in five innings. Cincinnati has lost seven straight and is an NL-worst 23-46.
TWINS 1, GUARDIANS 0
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nick Gordon hit a third-inning home run that stood up for starter Devin Smeltzer, and Minnesota cooled off Cleveland to dodge a sweep.
Gordon drove a 1-2 curveball from Zach Plesac (3-4) into the grass berm beyond the wall in center.
Smeltzer (4-1) cruised through six innings, allowing only two singles and one double while striking out three.
The Guardians stranded runners against Minnesota's struggling bullpen in each of the last three innings. Caleb Thielbar recorded his first save by striking out pinch-hitter Steven Kwan to end the game.
Cleveland lost for just the fifth time in its last 22 games.
BREWERS 6, CARDINALS 4
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyrone Taylor hit a three-run homer, Willy Adames added a solo shot and Milwaukee beat St. Louis to split a four-game series.
Taylor's drive to left field on a 2-1 sinker from Dakota Hudson (5-4) in the fourth inning gave the Brewers a 4-2 lead.
The Brewers, who have won five of seven, moved back into a first-place tie with the Cardinals atop the NL Central.
Jason Alexander (2-0) allowed four runs on six hits, working into the sixth inning. Josh Hader breezed through the ninth for his 21st save in 22 chances.
PIRATES 8, CUBS 7, 10 INNINGS
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Michael Chavis hit a tying home run in the eighth before pulling off a defensive gem and delivering a game-ending single in the 10th, sending Pittsburgh over Chicago.
Chavis' solo homer made it 7-all after the Cubs scored five times in the top of the eighth.
In the 10th, Chavis charged a slow grounder by Jason Heyward toward first base and threw out Patrick Wisdom at the plate.
In the bottom half, Chavis blooped a single to right off Scott Effross (1-3) and automatic runner Ke'Bryan Hayes scored in a collision with catcher Wilson Contreras.
Chris Stratton (4-3) pitched the 10th.
MARLINS 3, ROCKIES 2
MIAMI (AP) — Avisaíl García drove in the go-ahead run on a fielder's-choice grounder in the eighth inning, and Miami completed a three-game sweep of Colorado.
Four relievers combined to throw 4 1/3 scoreless innings for the Marlins, including Steven Okert (5-0), who pitched a scoreless eighth to pick up his second win of the series.
Garcia beat the relay throw on a grounder to shortstop against Alex Colomé (2-2), scoring pinch-runner Luke Williams.
Tanner Scott struck out the side in the ninth for his seventh save.
ORIOLES 4, WHITE SOX 0
CHICAGO (AP) — Touted rookie Adley Rutschman homered, doubled and drove in three runs to lead Baltimore past banged-up Chicago.
Ryan Mountcastle had two doubles among his three hits as the Orioles won for the third time in four games. Dean Kremer (2-1) tossed 5 2/3 innings before three relievers finished off a nine-hit shutout.
Jorge Lopez entered with one out in the ninth and two runners on. He struck out Tim Anderson and Andrew Vaughn for his 12th save.
Johnny Cueto (1-4) allowed three runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.