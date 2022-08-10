The bizarre numbers crunching done by the Arkansas Activities Association when it comes to football classifications has created disparities in many conferences, one of the most glaring of which is the 4A-2 Conference.
While powerhouses Stuttgart and Harding Academy enjoy solid numbers, other schools such as Bald Knob and Riverview struggle to make it over the 30 mark when it comes to their rosters. But for Bulldogs coach Lonnie Roberson, however, that is not an invitation for failure.
“We’ve talked about the numbers before, but for our guys, we’re not going to use that as an excuse,” Roberson said. “We’re just going to go out there and work as hard as we can and get better at the small things every day. We’ve got a saying, ‘if it’s juiceless, you’re useless.’ We try to bring as much energy as we possibly can to practice. That way, the kids are feeding off of that.”
The Bulldogs currently have 29 players on the roster heading into scrimmage week next week. Roberson noted that the end of the first week carrying into the start of Week 2 exceeded his expectations in terms of making gains on the practice field.
“The last three practices for us have been absolutely phenomenal,” Roberson said. “From offense, defense, special teams, all the way to conditioning. The attitude of the kids, it’s been great. They have been some of the best practices we’ve had here. I feel like our guys have learned to deal with some adversity through the summer with some of the team camps we’ve had.”
The local rivalry between Bald Knob and Riverview is back to being a conference game after the recent realignment. The two school districts are not only close geographically, but are also experiencing similar situations regarding player turnout. Riverview’s primary concern is depth underneath the starters, but for Roberson, it goes even further than that.
“We’re 3A in everything but football,” Roberson said. “They get to messing with these multipliers and numbers. Any kid that I lose, even if he’s not a starter, it’s brutal because he’s got to be a guy on the scout team who has to push that other guy. When I don’t have him, now I’ve got air. We’ve got a ghost man out there all of a sudden. At the end of the day, no matter what you try to do, that is not a real look.”
The situation is not new for Roberson, however, as a former assistant coach at Carlisle, where one year the Bison finished the season with 19 players, three of which were freshmen. Roberson said he really has no ninth-grade player who could be varsity ready if needed. The silver lining for Bald Knob is its junior-high numbers, which will be around 50 once the back-to-school late arrivals start to report. Roberson is also now overseeing the Bulldogs youth football program, and believes that the system he is currently implementing will make a difference once those kids start moving up.
“The idea is to build the culture up from there,” Roberson said. ‘And keep doing what we’re doing with the senior-high program, because regardless of how many we have, they are going to impact the culture we set, even if they are on their way out as a senior.”
Hooten’s and other media outlets have not been kind to Bald Knob when it comes to prognostication. The Bulldogs are predicted to finish at the bottom of the 4A-2 this season, but Roberson has faith in his small, yet scrappy bunch.
“We’re going to have adversity throughout the season,” Roberson said. “With low numbers and being in the 4A classification, we’re maybe the second smallest school. Our backs are against the wall, and we know that. We’re picked last, and that’s okay, we relish that role. We will go out every week and try to prove those people wrong.”
Bald Knob will have its benefit scrimmage at Vilonia on Tuesday, and open the season at home against Melbourne on Aug. 26.
