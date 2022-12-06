UNC Greensboro Arkansas Basketball

Arkansas guard Anthony Black, left, and UNC Greensboro guard Keyshaun Langley dive for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

 Michael Woods

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Standout freshman Nick Smith Jr. scored 22 points in just his third game to help No. 9 Arkansas overcome a sluggish offensive showing and outlast North Carolina-Greensboro 65-58 on Tuesday night.

The Razorbacks (8-1) shot 33.3% and trailed for a majority of the game. Arkansas didn't take the lead for good until Devo Davis made a pair of free throws with 4:04 left. Anthony Black followed with a 3-pointer a minute later and Arkansas went on a 13-3 burst to take a three-possession lead into the final minute.

