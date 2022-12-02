SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — In a rematch of the 2021 national championship game, Adam Flagler hit a pair of 3s as No. 6 Baylor scored the final eight points to rally past No. 14 Gonzaga 64-63 Friday night.

Gonzaga's Rasir Bolton missed a wild, driving layup try at the buzzer.

