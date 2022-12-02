SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — In a rematch of the 2021 national championship game, Adam Flagler hit a pair of 3s as No. 6 Baylor scored the final eight points to rally past No. 14 Gonzaga 64-63 Friday night.
Gonzaga's Rasir Bolton missed a wild, driving layup try at the buzzer.
Two seasons ago, Baylor beat the then-undefeated Zags 86-70 to win its first title. This time, the Bears didn't take the lead for good until Jalen Bridges made two free throws with 16 seconds left.
"Adam is a great leader, but no one knew he wasn't feeling well today," Baylor head coach Scott Drew said. "To be honest, some players wouldn't have played. He played through the pain and left it all out on the court. As a coach, I appreciate that."
The Bears (6-2) trailed 63-56 before Flagler hit a 3-pointer with 1:33 left. Flagler's 3 with just over a minute to play cut Baylor's deficit to 63-62.
After a Gonzaga shot clock violation, Flagler's 3-point attempt for the lead was off the mark, but Bridges was fouled by Drew Timme on the rebound attempt. Bridges hit two foul shots to put Baylor ahead.
The Zags (5-3) had a final chance when Bolton caught an inbounds pass near his own foul line with 4.6 seconds remaining. He drove the lane, but his off-balance shot went high off the glass and missed as the buzzer sounded.
"We took two balls down hill and tried to make plays at the rim. At that point in the game, those are tough," Gonzaga head coach Mark Few said. "It's very disappointing. They made plays, man."
Freshman Keyonte George had 18 points and seven rebounds for Baylor. Flagler had 11 points and Langston Love added 10.
"I trust my work. I was able to knock them down," George said. "My teammates believe in me each and every day. They give me that confidence in a big game to make big shots like that."
Malchi Smith scored 16 points for Gonzaga. Anton Watson added a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Timme had nine points.
Baylor led by as many as 12 in the first half before Gonzaga closed to five at the break.
Watson's basket put Gonzaga ahead 41-40. From there, the teams swapped leads over the next 13 minutes as the second half featured two ties and 14 lead changes.
A thunderous dunk from Smith gave Gonzaga its seven-point lead with under two minutes to go.
NO. 15 AUBURN 93, COLGATE 66
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — K.D. Johnson scored 16 points, Wendell Green Jr. and Johni Broome both had 13 and Auburn defeated Colgate.
The Tigers (8-0) hit a season-high 10 3-pointers, with Johnson going 4 for 4. The win was Auburn's 24th consecutive home victory overall and its 44th straight home victory against non-conference opponents.
Allen Flanigan scored 12 points and added seven rebounds in his first start of the season. He replaced Jaylin Williams, who sat out because of an illness.
Braden Smith had 17 points for Colgate (5-5).
NO. 22 MARYLAND 71, NO. 16 ILLINOIS 66
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jahmir Young scored 24 points, including a crucial 3-pointer with 14.3 seconds remaining that helped unbeaten Maryland top Illinois.
The Terrapins (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten) led 67-66 with about a 12-second difference between the shot clock and the game clock. That's when Young connected to push the lead to four.
Maryland is off to a sparkling start under new coach Kevin Willard, who had already become the first coach in Big Ten history to win each of the first seven games of his tenure by at least 15 points. Victory No. 8 wasn't nearly that easy, but the Terps never trailed in the second half, even after a spirited Illinois (6-2, 0-1) comeback attempt.
NO. 24 SAN DIEGO ST. 95, OCCIDENTAL 57
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Adam Seiko scored 20 points, including six 3s, to lead No. 24 San Diego State over Division III Occidental 95-57.
The Aztecs (6-2) hit 19 of 37 shots from 3-point range. They won their second in a row after consecutive defeats to Arizona and Arkansas at the Maui Invitational.
Aiden Williams scored 14 points for the Tigers (2-3).
AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
