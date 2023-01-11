FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — No. 4 Alabama went on a 16-4 run midway through the second half and an 11-0 run late to beat No. 15 Arkansas, 84-69, on Wednesday and stay unbeaten in the Southeastern Conference.
The Crimson Tide (14-2, 4-0 SEC) made 5 of 6 goals during the stretch in the middle of the second half while Arkansas was just 1 of 7 during Alabama's run as a tie game turned into a 12-point Alabama lead.
Arkansas (12-4, 1-3) pulled within two points with 4:30 left after making five straight shots from the floor to close the gap. Alabama followed with 3-pointers on each of its next three possessions, including two by Brandon Miller, to sap the home crowd and rebuild the lead to double digits.
"We've been good in tough games," Alabama coach Nate Oats said. "I thought the loss to UConn really showed our guys if you're not tough, you're not going to be able to win these big games."
Alabama struggled during the period when its best player did, too. Miller, who entered as the top scorer in the SEC averaging 18.1 points per game, was without a shot attempt through the first half and the Crimson Tide were tied at the break.
Mark Sears did most of the Crimson Tide's offensive damage early and plenty late as he scored a game-high 26 points. Noah Clowney added 15 and Miller finished with 14 points.
"Offensively, we needed someone to score the ball," Oats said. "Sears can make shots. We needed him to shoot it. He got downhill and scored the ball, both."
Arkansas had four players in double figures as Devonte Davis and Jalen Graham led with 16 apiece, but shooting was the curse as the Razorbacks were just 2 of 10 from 3-point range against Alabama's 9-of-20 game from deep.
NO. 1 HOUSTON 83, SOUTH FLORIDA 77
HOUSTON (AP) — Marcus Sasser scored a career-high 31 points, Jamal Shead added 20 points and six rebounds, and Houston used a huge second half to beat South Florida.
Sasser scored 25 points and Shead had 13 as the backcourt mates combined to score 38 of Houston's 46 second-half points. Sasser, a preseason All-American, finished 7 of 17 from the field, including 6 of 12 on 3-pointers. In the second half, Sasser and Shead combined to shoot 10 of 16 from the field and were 6 of 11 on 3s.
Tramon Mark scored 13 points for Houston (17-1, 5-0 American Athletic Conference), which won its eighth straight game.
Tyler Harris scored a season-high 31 points, Russel Tchewa added 14 points and eight rebounds and Jamir Chaplin scored 14 points for the Bulls (7-10, 0-4), who lost their fourth straight. Harris was 9 of 13 from the field, including 6 of 10 on 3-pointers.
NO. 25 MARQUETTE 82, NO. 6 UCONN 76
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Oso Ighodaro scored 19 points and Marquette beat UConn for its sixth straight victory.
Marquette (14-4, 6-1 Big East) has trailed at halftime in each of its past three wins.
UConn (15-3, 4-3) has lost three of its last four, with all the defeats on the road against opponents currently ranked in the AP Top 25.
Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 17 points and Kam Jones added 15 — all in the second half — for Marquette.
Donovan Clingan, a 7-foot-2 freshman, led UConn with 20 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks off the bench. Alex Karaban added 17 points.
NO. 12 XAVIER 90, CREIGHTON 87
CINCINNATI (AP) — Souley Boum scored 26 points and Colby Jones scored 20 as Xavier beat Creighton for its 10th straight victory.
Jack Nunge had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Xavier (14-3, 6-0 Big East), which is off to its best start ever in Big East play.
Baylor Scheierman led Creighton (9-8, 3-3) with 25 points. Ryan Nembhard scored 17 and Trey Alexander had 16 for the Bluejays.
Xavier led by seven points with 1:31 left but Nembhard scored the next five and Creighton had a chance to tie or take the lead in the closing seconds. A steal with 13 seconds left denied that opportunity, and Boum then made four free throws in the last five seconds.
NO. 16 MIAMI 88, BOSTON COLLEGE 72
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Wong scored 22 points on 7-of-9 shooting and Miami beat Boston College.
Jordan Miller added 19 points, Harlond Beverly scored 15 and Norchard Omier had 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Hurricanes (14-2, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).
Miami shot 12 for 18 from behind the arc and never trailed after a 13-0 run midway through the first half.
DeMarr Langford finished with 20 points and Makai Ashton-Langford added 19 for the Eagles (8-9, 2-4).
TEXAS A&M 82, NO. 20 MISSOURI 64
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Tyrece Radford scored 16 points and Wade Taylor IV added 14 as Texas A&M built a huge early lead and withstood a second-half push to beat Missouri.
Dexter Dennis had 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Aggies (11-5, 3-0 Southeastern Conference), who won their fifth straight. Henry Coleman III had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Kobe Brown scored 12 points to the lead the Tigers (13-3, 2-2), who have lost two of three.
Texas A&M held Missouri without a field goal for almost 11 minutes and led by 18 points at halftime. But the Tigers used a full-court press and got within four in the second half.
NO. 22 CHARLESTON 71, UNC WILMINGTON 69
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Dalton Bolon scored 16 points and Charleston held off UNC Wilmington to extend the nation's longest winning streak to 16 games.
Ante Brzovic and Ryan Larson had 13 points apiece as the Cougars (17-1, 5-0 Colonial Athletic Association) ended the Seahawks' 13-game win streak, the longest in program history.
Larson added seven assists and four rebounds to help Charleston overcome 39% shooting from the field.
Trazarien White had 16 points and eight rebounds to lead UNCW (14-4, 4-1). Jamari Thomas also scored 16, including two big 3-pointers in the second half.
NO. 24 DUKE 77, PITTSBURGH 69
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — First-year big man Kyle Filipowski had a season-high 28 points and matched his season high of 15 rebounds, and Duke rallied from 12 points down to beat Pittsburgh.
The 7-footer was the center of the offensive effort for the Blue Devils (13-4, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), making 8 of 14 shots and 11 of 13 free throws. Fellow freshman Tyrese Proctor added 14 points for Duke.
Duke had a 15-0 run during the game-turning stretch.
Jamarius Burton scored 16 points to lead the Panthers (11-6, 4-2), who shot 8 of 28 after halftime (28.6%).
___
