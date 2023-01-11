Alabama Arkansas Basketball

Arkansas guard Anthony Black, left, and Alabama guard Jaden Bradley vie for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

 Michael Woods

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — No. 4 Alabama went on a 16-4 run midway through the second half and an 11-0 run late to beat No. 15 Arkansas, 84-69, on Wednesday and stay unbeaten in the Southeastern Conference.

The Crimson Tide (14-2, 4-0 SEC) made 5 of 6 goals during the stretch in the middle of the second half while Arkansas was just 1 of 7 during Alabama's run as a tie game turned into a 12-point Alabama lead.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.