LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kevin McCullar and the Texas Tech Red Raiders were celebrating a return to the national rankings and awaiting a big test to try to stay there.
They didn't stumble against the overmatched opponent that came first.
McCullar scored 21 points, and No. 25 Texas Tech never trailed in a 75-62 victory over Arkansas State on Tuesday night.
The Red Raiders (8-1), national finalists in 2019, were coming off a five-point overtime victory against then-No. 13 Tennessee that got them ranked in The Associated Press' Top 25 for the first time under first-year coach Mark Adams.
Now Texas Tech faces fifth-ranked Gonzaga in a neutral-site game in Phoenix on Saturday. It's a matchup of the past two teams to lose in the NCAA title game after the Zags fell to Baylor, one of Texas Tech's Big 12 rivals, in April.
"Their record and their program speaks for itself," said Adams, who was an assistant on Chris Beard's staff when Texas Tech beat Gonzaga in the Elite 8 in 2019 on the way to an overtime loss to Virginia in the NCAA title game.
"Nothing against Virginia, but we feel like Gonzaga might have been the toughest team we played. That game we played extremely well and basically just outscored Gonzaga. We'll have to have that kind of performance this Saturday."
Winthrop transfer Adonis Arms scored 15 points, and Bryson Williams, who came in from UTEP, added 12. The pair combined with McCullar to go 17 of 24 from the field as the Red Raiders shot 56%.
Markise Davis scored 17 points and Marquis Eaton added 15 for Arkansas State (7-3), which led the series 3-1 coming in and had won the most recent meeting 79-76 in Lubbock in 1993.
"These are the games our program needs to start winning to get on a national scale," said Arkansas State coach Mike Balado, whose team cut into a 24-point second-half deficit. "I was so proud of the way we played. We shared the ball. Nobody cared about numbers. We just wanted to win the game."
McCullar, Arms and Williams combined to go 7 of 11 from 3-point range, accounting for all of Texas Tech's made 3s. McCullar was 3 of 6 and Arms 2 of 3, while Williams made both of his attempts.
Davion Warren missed all four of his shots from long range and still finished with 11 points while tying McCullar for the team high with five rebounds.
Marcus Santos-Silva, who was limited to three minutes against Tennessee because of a sprained big toe, scored all six of his points during a 25-6 run that gave Texas Tech its first 20-point lead at 41-21. Santos-Silva went scoreless against the Volunteers, a first for the Virginia Tech transfer in a season-plus with the Red Raiders.
NO. 2 DUKE 103, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 62
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — AJ Griffin scored 19 points and Duke cruised past South Carolina State.
In 21 minutes off the bench, Griffin shot 7 of 8 with four rebounds and four assists. He was one of six Blue Devils to score in double digits. Trevor Keels had 14 points, Joey Baker scored 13, and Paolo Banchero had 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Wendell Moore Jr. scored 11 points and Mark Williams had 10 points and three blocks for Duke (8-1), which returned to the court after a two-week break for exams.
Edward Oliver-Hampton had 13 points to lead the Bulldogs (3-8).
NO. 14 HOUSTON 71, LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 56
HOUSTON (AP) — Josh Carlton had 17 points and nine rebounds, Jamal Shead scored 16 and Houston defeated Louisiana-Lafayette.
Taze Moore added 14 points and 10 rebounds, Fabian White Jr. finished with 12 points and nine rebounds, and Kyler Edwards had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars (9-2). Houston shot 39% and struggled on 3-pointers, making just two of 21 attempts.
Houston never trailed despite playing without leading scorer Marcus Sasser, starting forward Reggie Chaney and reserve guard Tramon Mark due to injuries. It was the Cougars' 32nd straight home win, earned by outrebounding Louisiana 48-37 and dominating the paint 46-18.
Jordan Brown led the Ragin' Cajuns (5-5) with 13 points and 14 rebounds. Louisiana shot 33% from the field.
NO. 18 TENNESSEE 96, USC UPSTATE 52
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Olivier Nkamhoua had 21 points and eight rebounds to lead Tennessee over USC Upstate.
The Volunteers (8-2) scored the first 13 points and weren't challenged. Kennedy Chandler had 15 points and 10 assists for the Vols, and John Fulkerson scored 12. Tennessee shot 56% from the field and 44% behind the 3-point line.
USC Upstate (2-8) was led by Nick Alves with 15 points.
NO. 19 LSU 89, NORTHWESTERN STATE 49
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Tari Eason had 18 points and LSU beat Northwestern State to open 10-0 for the first time in 22 years.
Eason scored all but five of his points in the second half, when the Tigers already had a big lead. Xavier Pinson added 15 points, Efton Reid had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Darius Days scored 13 for LSU.
Kendal Coleman led the Demons with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Cedric Garrett added 15 points for Northwestern State (2-9), which hasn't beaten a Division I team this season.
