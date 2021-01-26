AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Oklahoma Sooners are surging. And when they can grab a tough win at Texas, it makes no difference to them the Longhorns were playing short-handed and without their coach.
Austin Reaves scored 23 points and made two free throws with 18.3 seconds left that proved to be the difference in an 80-79 victory that was stalled by constant fouls and video reviews, and wasn't settled until the Sooners intercepted a long inbounds pass at the end.
"What a battle," Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said after the Sooners notched their fourth straight win and second in a row over top-10 opponents. "I feel happy for the guys that they hung on."
Texas (11-3, 5-2 Big 12) rallied from 11 down to force the game into the final seconds despite playing without coach Shaka Smart, who announced Monday he has COVID-19, starters Jericho Sims and Courtney Ramey, and key reserve Brock Cunningham. Three more Longhorns fouled out and Texas was down to just five scholarship players by the final play. Assistant coach K.T. Turner took over for Smart for the game.
Longhorns guard Matt Coleman, who sat out most of the second half, fouled out when he sent Reaves to the line for the decisive free throws. Texas got back within one when Andrew Jones made two free throws seconds later. The Longhorns then nearly forced a turnover on the inbounds pass before fouling Oklahoma's Jalen Hill with 2.3 seconds to play.
After a lengthy review to make sure Hill wasn't out of bounds when he caught the ball, he missed his first free throw, then intentionally missed his second. But the shot failed to hit the rim, giving Texas one last chance.
But left on the wrong end of the court, Turner used walk-on Blake Nevins, a former high school quarterback, to try a long pass that the Sooners intercepted, sending Texas to its second Big 12 home loss in its last three games.
"We'll have to work on missing free throws, I guess," Kruger said.
Elijah Harkless scored 13 and Umoja Gibson had 12 for the Sooners (10-4, 6-3). Before his late free throws, Reaves had a key three-point play with a drive and layup that drew a fifth foul on Texas forward Greg Brown.
"You just got to make the right play at the end of the game like that, trust your instinct," Reaves said.
Kai Jones had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Andrew Jones scored 13 for Texas.
No. 9 ALABAMA 70, KENTUCKY 59
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jaden Shackelford scored 21 points to help Alabama beat Kentucky and complete its first regular season two-game sweep over the Wildcats since 1989.
After a back-and-forth second half, Davion Mintz's 3-pointer put Kentucky up 54-52 with 4:52 remaining in the game. The Alabama defense then made stops on five straight possessions which led to a 10-0 Crimson Tide (14-3, 9-0 SEC) run that essentially put the game away.
This game was much more tightly contested than the 85-65 Alabama win on Jan. 12, but in the end the Kentucky (5-10, 4-4 SEC) offense couldn't convert in the final few minutes of the game until it was too late.
No. 18 TENNESSEE 56, MISSISSIPPI STATE 53
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Yves Pons scored 13 points and Tennessee overcame a miserable shooting night to beat Mississippi State.
Pons was a critical force in the first half for the Vols. In the final 2:30 of the game, it was freshman Keon Johnson who scored four of his eight points, while taking an important charging foul, to seal the victory for Tennessee (11-3, 5-3 Southeastern Conference).
While the Vols shot 37% from the field, the Bulldogs (9-8, 4-5) managed just 33%.
Mississippi State was led by Iverson Molinar with 16 points and D.J. Stewart with 11.
DAYTON 76, No. 22 SAINT LOUIS 71
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jalen Crutcher scored 27 points and Ibi Watson added 18 to lead Dayton to a win over Saint Louis.
Saint Louis was playing its first game since Dec. 23 as the program suspended team activities due to a COVID-19 outbreak just before the team's first scheduled conference game Dec. 30.
Javonte Perkins led the Billikens with 20 points and Hasahn French added 16 points.
Saint Louis (7-2, 0-1 Atlantic-10) hit just three of 13 shots from 3-point range despite converting 51% of its field goal attempts. The Billikens also made just 10 of 17 free throws.
Dayton (9-4, 5-3) opened the game on a 9-2 run over the first 3:57 and never trailed in the contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.