FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Davonte Davis led four Arkansas players in double figures with 18 points, propelling the No. 24 Razorbacks over Florida 75-64 on Tuesday night.
Arkansas (17-5, 9-4 Southeastern Conference) entered the Top 25 on Monday for the first time since 2018 and has won seven straight league games.
Florida (10-6, 6-5) turned a 15-point, second-half deficit into a lead with 4:40 left after Tyree Appleby's lay-up. Davis and Jalen Tate made back-to-back buckets, Justin Smith blocked Anthony Duruji at the rim and Moses Moody made a pair of free throws to push Arkansas back ahead by two possessions with less than 1:30 left.
"The big key was when that thing was 61-62, we did a really good job of locking in defensively, being a little bit more disciplined. Florida can really really score the basketball," Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said.
Arkansas is 16-2 with Smith in the lineup and 1-3 without him, a stretch he missed because of an ankle injury in January. He had 15 points, was 7 of 9 from the field and grabbed six rebounds in addition to his key block with time winding down. Musselman said his Indiana transfer is becoming one of the dominant big men in the SEC.
"He came back a little early from the injury because he's a great teammate," Musselman said. "The last game was the first game he didn't have pain and didn't have much swelling. He's playing like we thought he would be capable of. He's a dominant player in the SEC on both sides of the ball."
Arkansas built its big lead mostly in the first half when it shot 52% to Florida's 31%. Florida was just 3 of 14 from 3-point range in the opening 20 minutes and trailed at halftime by 10. It was the Gators' first game in 13 days after matchups against LSU and Texas A&M were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A stretch of eight straight baskets early in the second half trimmed Arkansas' lead before the Gators went the final 4:40 without a field goal, dooming their fate. Appleby led the Gators with 16 points.
Moody and Tate scored 14 points apiece.
"We all know in these games, there's gonna be three runs. We made two, then buckled down in the last four minutes," Musselman said.
BIG PICTURE
The Razorbacks are nearing a lock for the NCAA Tournament, which would be their first since 2018.
Florida felt more comfortable about its postseason prospects two weeks ago. Postponements have left the Gators winless since Jan. 30, but the quality of wins they do have should provide room for error for now.
UP NEXT
Arkansas travels to Texas A&M on Saturday night. The teams' first scheduled meeting on Feb. 6 was postponed.
TOP 25
GEORGIA 80, No. 20 MISSOURI 70
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Toumani Camara scored 15 points, including a big three-point play, and Georgia rallied to beat Missouri.
Missouri (13-6, 6-6 Southeastern Conference) lost its third straight game. It blew a 48-35 lead following a dominant start to the second half.
Justin Kier led Georgia (13-8, 6-8) with 16 points. The Bulldogs had dropped two in a row, each to ranked teams.
Camara's three-point play with 4:55 left broke a 62-all tie, launching an 18-8 run to end the game.
Kobe Brown led the Tigers with a career-high 21 points. Mark Smith and Xavier Pinson had 11 apiece.
No. 5 ILLINOIS 73, NORTHWESTERN 66
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Ayo Dosunmu added 13 points and Illinois beat Northwestern.
Cockburn got his 14th double-double of the season for the Illini (20-5, 11-3 Big Ten), who took control early in their sixth straight win.
Chase Audige scored 22 points for Northwestern (6-13, 3-12). Pete Nance added 14 points for the Wildcats, who lost their 12th straight.
Illinois led 25-7 but saw its lead cut to two points with 1:30 left. Dosunmu, quiet most of the night, hit a long 3-pointer to ice the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.