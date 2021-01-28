FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Chelsea Dungee scored a season-high 37 points to lead No. 19 Arkansas to a 90-87 victory over No. 3 UConn on Thursday night.
It was the second win of the season for the Razorbacks (12-6) over a top five team as they beat then-No. 4 Baylor on Dec. 6.
Dungee scored 22 of her points in the second half, including 13 in the third quarter as Arkansas built a 13-point lead.
"There's performers and then there's performance," said Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors about Dungee's game, "but that kid, when the stage was big and a big shot needed to come, she delivered."
UConn (10-1) responded and took a 79-77 advantage on Evina Westbrook's 3-pointer with 5:28 to play.
Arkansas then scored the next 10 points to make it 87-79, the last three on a three-point play by Dungee, who had 15 points at halftime before scoring 10 in the third quarter.
UConn pulled within 90-87 on Christyn Williams' layup with 34 seconds left, but neither team scored again. Williams finished with 16 points in her return to her home state.
Freshman Paige Bueckers scored a season-high 27 points for the Huskies, including 15 in the fourth quarter. She missed the Huskies last game while recovering from a right ankle injury.
