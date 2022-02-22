GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Nolan Richardson, Corliss Williamson and Scotty Thurman were on the floor for Arkansas' last victory at Florida. The Razorbacks had made 14 consecutive trips to Gainesville since without tasting another one.
It was a losing skid coach Eric Musselman didn't talk about before the game. But he certainly made it a point of emphasis afterward.
JD Notae scored 22 points, including a side-step 3 with a little more than minute remaining, and the No. 18 Razorbacks beat Florida 82-74 on Tuesday night for their first victory in the O'Connell Center since 1995. It was Arkansas' 12th win in its last 13 games.
"It feels good knowing this team made history again," said Davonte Davis, who added 19 points, six rebounds and four assists. "I think as the season goes on, as people continue to doubt us, we'll continue to prove everybody wrong. This team's amazing, and I'm glad we came in here and broke that streak."
Notae's 3-point shot down the stretch was the difference. It's one he uses often and even practices daily. It might not seem like an ideal shot with the game on the line, but it was well timed and perfectly executed against the Gators.
"The thing that makes him so dangerous to guard is he shoots from anywhere, he's like Steph Curry in the fact that those guys shoot from wherever, whenever," Musselman said. "You think they're absurd shots and they go in and they stretch the defense out and he really puts pressure on defensive teams because I never know when he's going to shoot so I don't know how the heck they'd ever know when he's going to shoot.
"I have no idea half the time when he pulls (up), but I do want the ball in his hands."
Notae chipped in six rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Jaylin Williams finished with 15 points and 10 boards — his 14th double-double of the season and fifth straight — despite spending much of the second half in foul trouble.
The trio of Notae, Davis and Williams combined to score 32 of Arkansas' 45 points in the second half as the Razorbacks (22-6, 11-4 Southeastern Conference) remained the hottest team in the league.
Colin Castleton led the Gators (17-11, 7-8) with a career-high 29 points. His layup made it a one-point game, with Florida trailing 72-71 with 1:26 remaining. But Notae hit a huge 3 on other end to give Arkansas some breathing room. He followed with a pair of free throws.
Arkansas outscored Florida 10-3 to end the game. The Gators missed eight of their final 10 shots.
Florida, coming off a huge home win against then-No. 2 Auburn, hit its first four 3-pointers in the opening 4 minutes and looked like it might coast to back-to-back victories against ranked SEC teams for the first time February 2001.
But the Razorbacks showed why they've become one of the SEC's most feared teams. They used a 14-2 run to overcome an early deficit and then went toe-to-toe the rest of the night until Notae delivered the knockout blow.
"Arkansas is a really good team," Florida coach Mike White said. "They got a chance to do some special things down the stretch."
NO. 21 UCONN 71, NO. 8 VILLANOVA 69
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — R.J. Cole hit a driving floater with 5.9 seconds left and then took a charge at the other end of the court to rally UConn over Villanova.
Adama Sanogo scored 20 points and Tyler Polley drained a clutch 3-pointer for the Huskies (20-7, 11-5 Big East), who beat the Wildcats for the first time since 2014 to secure their first 20-win season in six years.
Isaiah Whaley added 13 points and Cole had 12 for the Huskies, who played most of the game without coach Dan Hurley, who was ejected in the first half.
Collin Gillespie had 17 points and Brandon Slater added 15 for Villanova (21-7, 14-4), which had won five in a row and eight of nine.
Villanova had a four-point lead and the ball with 35 seconds remaining. But then Caleb Daniels missed the front end of a 1-and-1 for the Wildcats, the best free-throw shooting team in the country, and Villanova was outscored 6-0 the rest of the way.
NO. 9 TEXAS TECH 66, OKLAHOMA 42
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Davion Warren scored 16 points, Bryson Williams had 13 and Texas Tech won its 20th consecutive home game while avenging its only loss this month with a victory over Oklahoma.
The Red Raiders (22-6, 11-4 Big 12), who never trailed, have won their last four games and seven of eight. The only loss in that span was 70-55 at Oklahoma on Feb. 9.
Jalen Hill had a team-high eight points for the Sooners (14-14, 4-11), who have lost four straight since that win over Texas Tech.
NO. 17 TENNESSEE 80, MISSOURI 61
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kennedy Chandler scored 23 points to lead Tennessee over Missouri.
Chandler, a freshman guard averaging 13.2 points, eclipsed that mark with 14 points in the first half for the Volunteers (20-7, 11-4 Southeastern Conference). The 6-foot, 172-pound Chandler shot 9 of 12 and added eight rebounds and six assists without a turnover.
Santiago Vescovi went 4 of 6 on 3-pointers and scored 14 points. Victor Bailey Jr. added 11 points for Tennessee.
Javon Pickett led Missouri (10-18, 4-11) with 16 points.
NO. 25 IOWA 86, MICHIGAN STATE 60
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray scored 28 points as No. 25 Iowa defeated Michigan State.
Kris Murray, Keegan's twin brother, and Jordan Bohannon each had 11 as the Hawkeyes (19-8, 9-7 Big Ten) continued their February run. Iowa lost three of its last four games to end January, but is 5-1 since.
Keegan Murray, who entered fourth nationally in scoring at 23.4 points per game, was 10 of 15 from the field. It was his 19th game of 20 or more points this season.
It was the third consecutive win by Iowa over the struggling Spartans (18-9, 9-7), who have dropped five of six overall.
