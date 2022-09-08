FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Spencer Rattler's debut at South Carolina wasn't anything extraordinary in a season-opening 35-14 win over Georgia State.

The Oklahoma transfer threw his first touchdown pass as a Gamecock in the third quarter, a 16-yarder to running back MarShawn Lloyd that put South Carolina ahead for good, but it was sandwiched between a pair of interceptions. Rattler passed for 227 yards, and by most measures, his first start since the 2021 game against Texas was underwhelming.

