FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — If recent history holds true, fans who brave projected below-freezing temperatures Saturday night at Razorback Stadium may be in store for a thriller when Arkansas and Mississippi meet.

Five of the past seven matchups have been decided by four or less points, including the Rebels' wild 52-51 win last season in Oxford. Since 2011, seven games between the SEC West foes have been decided by one possession, with Arkansas winning four of them.

