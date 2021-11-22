KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chris Lykes was the last player to reach Arkansas' locker room, and when he walked through the door, it set off a wild celebration that could be heard all the way back courtside.
One that probably wouldn't have been nearly so raucous if Kansas State hadn't made things nearly so tense Monday night.
Lykes was perfect from the foul line down the stretch on his way to 14 points, Connor Vanover also had 14 points and the No. 13 Razorbacks held on after blowing most of an 18-point lead to beat the Wildcats 72-64 and advance to the championship game of the Hall of Fame Classic.
"That's just my job as a guard, you know? Coach trusts us to have the ball in those situations at the end," Lykes said, "and we have to be able to knock down those free throws. Something we do every day, routinely. It's just what is expected."
Au'Diese Toney added 13 points, JD Notae overcame a 4-for-17 shooting night to finish with 11 and Stanley Umude had 10 for Arkansas (4-0), which advanced to play Cincinnati for the title on Tuesday night.
The Bearcats overcame an early 15-point deficit to beat No. 14 Illinois 71-51 in their semifinal game.
"It's hard to play with a big lead," Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman said, "and they did what we expected a team like K-State to do. They fought back and they scrapped. But I thought we did a good job from the 10-minute mark down utilizing clock management to the point where even if we didn't score it was going to be hard for them to overcome the lead."
Selton Miguel led the comeback for Kansas State (2-1) with 14 points and nine rebounds, while Nijel Pack added 14 points and Markquis Nowell hit a couple late 3-pointers and finished with 10 before fouling out.
"We came out more aggressive. We took what the defense was giving us," Pack said. "The first half we kind of overthought things, tried to make things more complicated than they were. The second half we came out more aggressive, fought back, and it was just a little too late."
The Razorbacks led 12-4 at the first media timeout, 19-8 at the second and 28-11 by the third as the Wildcats struggled on both ends of the floor. Their only recourse against 7-foot-3 Vanover was to foul him — he went 8 for 8 from the free-throw line in the first half — and Toney and Notae provided ample scoring punch from the outside.
The lead stretched to 18 and for once it appeared Musselman would have an easy evening.
The Wildcats made him sweat in the second half.
Miguel was the instigator in the opening minutes, driving to the basket and getting a couple of shots to go high off the glass. Luke Kasubke finally ended the Wildcats' maddening 0-for-13 drought from the 3-point line, and they later scored seven straight points to cut their deficit to 53-43 with 10:25 to go.
It's not the first time the Razorbacks have had to deal with pressure.
They got off to a slow start against Mercer and trailed by one with 9:41 to play before an 18-3 run to seize control. They were tied with George Washington early before a 29-5 run put that game away. And they trailed Northern Iowa 75-72 with 4:25 remaining before they finished with a 21-5 charge.
When the Wildcats got within 60-52 on Nowell's 3 with 4:27 left, Notae answered with a driving basket at the other end. When Pack made a couple foul shots to make it 62-54, Lykes answered with two of his own. And when Pack hit a 3 to make it 66-60 with 54 seconds left, Lykes made two more free throws to put the game away.
"He's a guy that's really confident, wants the ball late in the game," Musselman said, "and certainly those free throws he made were crucial for us to continue to have a cushion."
NO. 2 UCLA 75, BELLAMINE 62
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Peyton Watson had 19 points, Johnny Juzang added 13 and UCLA beat Bellarmine in the Empire Classic.
Watson shot 9 of 12 and had four rebounds, easily outpacing his 3.3 points average through four games this season.
David Singleton added 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting for the Bruins (5-0), who will face No. 1 Gonzaga in a rematch of last season's Final Four on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs won 93-90 in overtime on a buzzer-beater from Jalen Suggs.
Bellarmine (0-5) lost in double digits for the fourth time in five games and is coming off consecutive losses against the nation's top two teams. The Knights lost 92-50 at Gonzaga on Friday.
NO. 5 DUKE 107, THE CITADEL 81
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke beat The Citadel after Bulldogs coach Duggar Baucom collapsed on the court early in the first half and was taken to a hospital.
Baucom fell along the sideline barely a minute into the game and was taken to Duke University Hospital. The 61-year-old Baucom was conscious as he was helped out of the gym.
Freshman forward Paolo Banchero scored a career-high 28 points and Wendell Moore Jr. had 22 for Duke (6-0), which completed a five-game homestand with five double-digit victories. It was the Blue Devils' last tuneup before Friday night's clash with top-ranked Gonzaga.
Mark Williams added 14 points, Trevor Keels had 11 and Jeremy Roach had 10 for the Blue Devils.
The Citadel (3-2) made 18 baskets from 3-point range.
NO. 10 KENTUCKY 86, ALBANY 61
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — TyTy Washington Jr. scored 20 points for the second straight game, Keion Brooks Jr. added 17 points and Kentucky beat Albany for its fourth consecutive victory.
The Wildcats (4-1) led throughout but played at a slower pace than usual in building a 46-35 advantage early in the second half. A few spurts, including an 8-0 run to make it 61-39 with 8:28 remaining, put the game out of reach.
De'Vondre Perry scored 18 points and Trey Hutcheson had 12 for the Great Danes (0-5), who shot 34% and made 6 of 13 from the foul line.
NO. 12 HOUSTON 70, BUTLER 52
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Fabian White Jr. scored 21 points and Houston rode a dominant first half to a win over Butler in the opening round of the Maui Invitational.
The Cougars (4-0) overwhelmed Butler early, scoring the game's first 17 points while building a 21-point halftime lead. They weren't quite as locked in at either end of the floor to start the second half, allowing the Bulldogs (3-2) to creep back in it before pulling away down the stretch.
Bryce Bolden had 16 points for Butler, which had 20 turnovers that led to 27 Houston points.
CINCINNATI 71, NO. 14 ILLINOIS 51
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mike Saunders Jr. scored 20 points, Jeremiah Davenport added 19 and Cincinnati overcame an early 15-point deficit to blow out Illinois in the semifinals of the Hall of Fame Classic.
The Bearcats (5-0) trailed 23-8 in the opening minutes before charging back to take a 34-31 lead at the break. They piled on from there, pushing the advantage past 20 by the midway point of the second half as they coasted into the championship game against No. 13 Arkansas on Tuesday night.
Kofi Cockburn, who was suspended the first three games of the season for violating NCAA rules, had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Fighting Illini (2-2). Andre Curbelo added 12 points on 4-of-12 shooting with five turnovers.
OHIO STATE 79, NO. 21 SETON HALL 76
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Meechie Johnson Jr. made a 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds left and Ohio State beat Seton Hall in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.
Seton Hall guard Jamir Harris stole it and raced for a fast-break layup to tie it at 76 with 15.9 seconds left. Ohio State (4-1) elected not to call a timeout and Johnson made his team's 11th 3-pointer — from NBA range.
Seton Hall (3-1) got it to Tyrese Samuel for a decent look at the buzzer but it bounced hard off the backboard.
E.J. Liddell led Ohio State with 28 points, making all 10 of his free throws and shooting 8 of 17 from the floor.
NO. 23 FLORIDA 80, CALIFORNIA 60
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Colin Castleton scored 16 points, Tyree Appleby added 15 and Florida handled California in an opening game of the Fort Myers Tip-Off.
Myreon Jones added 13 points and Phlandrous Fleming Jr. 11 for the Gators (5-0), who will meet Ohio State for the title on Wednesday after the Buckeyes knocked off No. 21 Seton Hall in the first game.
Jordan Shepherd scored 15 points for Cal (2-3).
