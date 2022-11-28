Troy Arkansas Basketball

Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV (1) celebrates after scoring against Troy during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

 Michael Woods

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Ricky Council scored a season-high 27 points and No. 11 Arkansas used a 17-0 run late in the second half to hold off Troy 74-61 on Monday night.

Council scored 13 of Arkansas' final 19 points as the Razorbacks outscored Troy 19-3 in the final 6:25. The Trojans missed seven of eight during the stretch while Arkansas (6-1) made seven straight field goals.

