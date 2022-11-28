FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Ricky Council scored a season-high 27 points and No. 11 Arkansas used a 17-0 run late in the second half to hold off Troy 74-61 on Monday night.
Council scored 13 of Arkansas' final 19 points as the Razorbacks outscored Troy 19-3 in the final 6:25. The Trojans missed seven of eight during the stretch while Arkansas (6-1) made seven straight field goals.
"Ricky in Maui (Invitational) became our go-to guy," Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said. "He's really tough to stop going to the basket. He draws free throws attempted. His mid-range pull-up game, he rises over people. He's playing with a lot of confidence."
Troy (6-2) made nine 3-pointers to maintain a lead for a bulk of the game, but went just 1 for its final 8 from deep. Arkansas countered in the paint, outscoring the Trojans 46-26.
Arkansas made just three 3-pointers, but Council made one from about four feet beyond the 3-point line during the run to give Arkansas a four-point lead.
"It was huge. I thought it took spirit away from Troy, where it was the breaking point from a spirit standpoint," Musselman said.
Makhi Mitchell joined Council in double figures with 14 points while grabbing nine rebounds. Anthony Black scored 14 points for Arkansas and had eight rebounds.
Nelson Phillips led the Trojans with 22 points, 18 of which came from 3-pointers.
NO. 9 KANSAS 87, TEXAS SOUTHERN 55
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalen Wilson hit five 3-pointers and scored 22 points, MJ Rice added 19 and Kansas bounced back from its first loss of the season.
Grady Dick had 15 points, Josef Yesufu 14 and KJ Adams 10 for the Jayhawks (7-1), who fell to No. 13 Tennessee in the title game of the Battle 4 Atlantis. They improved to 109-16 after a loss under coach Bill Self, who made his first regular-season appearance in Allen Fieldhouse after missing the first three home games to a school-imposed suspension.
Davon Barnes had 22 points and Zytarious Mortle scored 11 for the Tigers (1-7), whose brutal nonconference schedule has taken them to Texas Tech, Houston and Auburn with a trip to Wichita State still to come.
The game was a rematch of a first-round NCAA Tournament game won by the Jayhawks on their way to the national championship last season.
