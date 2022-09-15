FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The last image of Missouri State coach Bobby Petrino in Fayetteville is one Arkansans would like to forget.

Neck in a brace and face bruised fresh off a motorcycle accident, Petrino sat in front of reporters one final time in Northwest Arkansas back in 2012. It was the onset of a well-documented scandal, which led to his firing and years of struggles for the Razorbacks.

