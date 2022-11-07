North Dakota St Arkansas Basketball

Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV, left, and North Dakota State guard Tajavis Miller, right, dive after the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

 Michael Woods

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Trevon Brazile had 21 points and 12 rebounds in his debut with Arkansas, and the No. 10 Razorbacks beat North Dakota State 76-58 in the season opener for both teams Monday night.

Brazile, a sophomore transfer from Missouri, scored six straight points during an 11-0 run early in the second that gave Arkansas (1-0) a 16-point lead with 15 minutes left.

