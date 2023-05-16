Lakers Nuggets Basketball

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) pulls down a rebound as Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) looks on during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

 Jack Dempsey

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic recorded his sixth triple-double of these playoffs with 34 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists, powering the Denver Nuggets to a 132-126 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in the opener of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday night.

Behind Jokic's sizzling start and strong finish, and Jamal Murray's 31 points, Denver beat the Lakers in the opener of the West finals for the first time ever.

