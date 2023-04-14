Hendon Hooker is fluid on the football field and mobile in NFL meeting rooms, where he's been hurdling concerns about his age, health and playing style.

The 25-year-old former Tennessee quarterback who tore the ACL in his left knee less than five months ago has spent his predraft visits with teams explaining the complexity of the Volunteers' seemingly simplistic spread offense. It's one that has raised concerns about how his game will translate to the pros, where he'll have to read the entire field and not lock in on his primary target so much.

