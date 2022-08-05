The roster may be small, but the enthusiasm is high for the Riverview Raiders as they began fall practice this week. The Raiders are considerably thin numbers wise with just 29 players reporting for camp. First-year head coach Steve Williams said the obstacle is not going to be fielding 11 talented players at one time, it’s the depth chart underneath those starters that will pose a challenge.
“Our numbers are kind of down for a 4A school,” Williams said. “Any time you drop below 30, it hurts, but the quality we have is pretty good. Our biggest problem is going to be when depth comes in to play, when we have some injuries and things like that. We’re going to drop every time we have an injury on talent.”
Low numbers is only one of the challenges for Williams as the sixth head coach in five years at Riverview, a school which long ago established itself as a perennial basketball powerhouse. But for Williams, who is molding the Raiders as a power-run team, the earliest part of the culture-changing process has gone fairly smooth.
“We’re learning a lot,” Williams said. “I’ve changed these kids’ complete mentality from what they’ve been used to. I run an under-the-center quarterback – these guys have never even seen it. We’re behind just a little bit on the fundamental stuff at every position, but as coaches, we’re doing a better job of breaking it down and starting like elementary and working our way up. Every day, we’re looking better and better.”
The role of fullback has changed over the years with the evolution of the game to the point of simply being a glorified blocker in many cases, and in some cases, even nonexistent. But that will not be the case with the Raiders this year as they will line up in the I-formation. That means fullbacks will get their share of looks. For teenage kids who have lived in a world that has primarily seen pro-style offenses at all levels of the game, it all sounds a bit foreign. But Williams, like many in the modern world, uses technology to help his guys harken back to the days of hard-nosed running backs.
“I told one of my running backs, go on YouTube and look up Larry Zonka,” Williams said. “The guys who played fullback back in the day and look at how they played it. We go fullback, and I told them today, this is one of the best backfields I’ve ever had at all positions. I’ve had some good backs at Cross County, but every position in our backfield now, we’re pretty solid.”
The early 2000s saw many high-school teams shift to the Spread offense with a pass-first philosophy. Some excelled while others struggled to adapt to the new brand of football. With the onset of the 2020’s, things have come full circle with traditional running formations making a comeback, even at the college level. Williams has never abandoned his core offensive philosophy, which just happens to be back in style at the moment.
“I’ve been in this for 33 years,” Williams said. “I’ve seen all-running, and then it went all passing, and now it’s back to running. I tell our guys that it’s not really the offense we run, it’s whether you’re sold on that offense, and if it fits our team. We don’t have a quarterback with four great receivers where we can sit back there and run the spread. We have a good, powerful backfield, so we’re going to keep three in the backfield most of the night, just to give us two extra blockers. We’re not going to outrun too many people, so we’re just going to come straight at them.”
Williams pulled another classic coaches’ move by recruiting senior Jonny Montalvan off the soccer fields to help with the Raiders’ special-teams efforts. Montalvan, also listed as a receiver on the roster, could end up being one of the team’s X-factors, according to Williams.
“We started putting special teams in this week,” Williams said. “Once we’ve shown them how to run it, next week, we will work on one for about 20 or 30 minutes, and we will work on one every day and fit it in to our practice schedule. We’ve got a young kid that can really kick – he can go from about 30 yards pretty accurate and consistent. That’s really going to help our team if we can make field goals and extra points.”
Riverview will host Clinton in a preseason benefit game on Aug. 18 starting with the junior-high teams at 5:30 p.m. and the varsity groups at 7 p.m. The Raiders will then host Malvern in the season opener on Aug. 26.
