The roster may be small, but the enthusiasm is high for the Riverview Raiders as they began fall practice this week. The Raiders are considerably thin numbers wise with just 29 players reporting for camp. First-year head coach Steve Williams said the obstacle is not going to be fielding 11 talented players at one time, it’s the depth chart underneath those starters that will pose a challenge.

“Our numbers are kind of down for a 4A school,” Williams said. “Any time you drop below 30, it hurts, but the quality we have is pretty good. Our biggest problem is going to be when depth comes in to play, when we have some injuries and things like that. We’re going to drop every time we have an injury on talent.”

