Riverview revealed a new offensive look Friday night against visiting Pangburn and in the first quarter, the new offense was working just exactly like Raiders coach Thomas Coleman had it diagramed.
Riverview started the game with an 11-0 run, but Pangburn was able to catch the Raiders with a perimeter game that was accurate and then had just enough at the end of the game by making free throws to leave with a 49-48 victory to improve their 3A-2 Conference record to 4-2 and 9-4 overall.
“It was a grind and I am proud of my boys, they did an excellent job and listened to the game plan,” Coleman said. “We didn’t listen to the game plan Tuesday night [against Newport] but we had a good film session and understood how we have to play the game to be successful.”
Against the Tigers, Riverview’s offense became its best defense against the high-powered offense that Pangburn can put out on the floor.
Riverview took the ball, moved it across midcourt and kept moving the ball across the perimeter trying to spread out the Tigers' 2-2-1 zone defense, creating wider passing lanes. The offense for the Raiders kept the ball moving around to catch the Tigers overloading one side of the floor.
The first quarter went by quickly and it looked like the Raiders were going to be catching a bit of a fair wind.
In the second quarter, Pangburn coach Ben Jones made some defensive adjustments between the quarters and that forced Riverview’s offense to become sloppy with the ball, committing six turnovers in the quarter. The turnovers swiftly became an issue for the Raiders as it unleashed the Tigers’ offense and they caught the Raiders with a 7-0, run in the quarter and took the lead away from the Raiders with 1:28 left in the first half.
Riverview used a defense that sagged in the middle and congested the paint area with Raiders. Forcing the Tigers away from under the basket to the perimeter. but the Raiders were unable to capitalize on the 12 turnovers made by the Tigers.
Leading the way for the Tigers and all of the scorers on the floor, junior guard Tanner Gaylan. He was able to get himself free from his defender by using screens with the ball and then by getting good looks at the basket. He took 11 shots from beyond the arc and scored six baskets, finishing the game with 18 points.
“He is a great shooter. Ever since that he has been in our program moments like this he really steps up,” Jones said. “He knew that we needed it tonight and he was willing to step up. And we are tough at guard to match up and we space you out really well and he was ready to knock down shots.”
Riverview point guard Caleb Jiles quarterbacked his team from the top of the key with the new offense and he was able to get himself open for 15 points to lead the Raiders. Senior forward Tyler Rayson was able to help his team by scoring 8 points and getting 6 rebounds.
“This is what we got to do to win,” Coleman said. “We were up by 10 in the first half and that is the Arkansas Democrat team ranked No.3 in the state.They are a very strong team. The team that Pangburn has been looking forward to a long time and we had them on the ropes.”
