The Riverview Raiders football team is flying high after its first win in more than a year.
Riverview routed traditional power Central Arkansas Christian 41-7 last Friday at Mustang Mountain. It was the end of a 13-game losing streak. The Raiders’ last week came a 42-14 win over Bald Knob on Oct. 25, 2019.
New coach Chris Keylon has his players buying in to what he is trying to build. He is the fourth coach in four seasons. Two years ago, the Raiders went 7-4 and tied for the 4A-2 conference title under former coach Drake Widener.
A year ago after dropping to Class 3A, the Raiders were winless.
“We’ve got to see if we can keep the guys moving in a positive direction,” Keylon said after the win. “One of the things I’m going to have to teach these guys is how you practice, how you cat, how do you behave after a win and how do you handle success.”
From my conversations with Coach Keylon, I think he’s got a great handle on what he’s doing. I’m excited to see his team host Bald Knob in a White County matchup Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Harding Academy may have come up short in a loss to Valley View on Friday, but the Wildcats proved they are not scare of any team.
Harding Academy was supposed to be idle last week. The game between the two-time defending Class 3A state champions and the Class 5A Blazers was scheduled on Wednesday, two days before the game was to be played.
Harding Academy had a chance to win, going for a two-point conversion instead of playing for overtime, falling 31-30.
There has not been any drop off for the Wildcats following their state-championship victory last December. If they continue to improve, I fully expect to see the Wildcats back at War Memorial Stadium this December.
Harding Academy travels to Heber Springs this Friday.
The Searcy Lions continue to struggle with penalties and red zone offense. The Lions scored only one offensive touchdown for the second game in a row. However, Coach Zak Clark is optimistic.
“When we play hard, we compete well,” he said. “We’ve got a chance to be pretty good.”
The Lions host Batesville tonight at 7 p.m. The game will be televised by KARZ-42 out of Little Rock.
The Beebe Badgers are getting closer.
After getting blown out by Greenbrier 47-17 in the first game, the Badgers fell to Morrilton 31-26 last week.
Beebe travels to Lonoke in the Battle of Highway 31 on Friday night. This game has always been a good one in the past, and I fully expect this Friday to be no different. The Jackrabbits are 1-0 after beating Class 2A Carlisle in the Week 0. They had last week off.
In 8-man football, Rose Bud will travel to Subiaco Academy this Friday to take on the Trojans. Rose Bud lost its season opener to Woodlawn last week.
