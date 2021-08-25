New Riverview football coach Chris Keylon said he wants to turn the culture of Raiders football around.
Keylon is the fourth coach in four years. Two years ago, the Raiders, under Drake Widener, finished tied for first in the 4A-2 conference. However, the Raiders were winless in 2020.
“We have not had consistency in the past three to four years,” Keylon said. “I want to provide a level of consistency in the leadership-coaching standpoint.”
Keylon said his team has a set of guiding principles his team must follow.
“It will give us a chance to be successful,” he said. “The first is A: be on time. If you’re on time, you’re present. B: Know what to do. Have knowledge. C: Give effort. I tell our kids all the time, if you do those three things, you have a chance to be successful. It doesn’t mean that you will be but you have a chance to be.
“That’s the way it was for me in the business world and when I coached college football, and everything else. If you do those three things, you have a chance.”
Keylon said his players do not understand what championship behavior is like.
“So, we are teaching them that,” he said. “Not only are they learning a new offense, a new defense. They just don’t know what they don’t know. The championship behavior … I’m constantly trying to point those out to them, when we do it well or when we don’t do it well.”
Keylon said his team has made good progress since he took over the program June 7.
“We’re not as far along as we should be,” he said. “But, I think as the season progresses, I think we’re going to get better and better and better.
“We’ve got to celebrate small wins right now. A small win may be successfully executing our offense for two quarters, or making sure we don’t have any mental mistakes. Those are positive things that is going to contribute to winning.”
Keylon, who was defensive coordinator at Harrison before coming to Riverview, said he’s excited for this opportunity and the 2021 season. He also worked in the business sector before getting back into coaching.
“For me, personally, I’ve done a lot in my life,” he said. “I’ve coached ball, but I’ve also been the business world. Any time you have the opportunity to wake up and coach football and teach kids about the game of life through football, it’s a wonderful day. I’m really excited about that. I’m excited for the kids and see what they do.”
Israel Gameros returns at the quarterback position.
“He’s a really intelligent kid,” Keylon said. “He’s a great leader. He’s very committed to football and the program. He’s got a real high football IQ.”
Receiver Jose Estrada returns this year. He also plays free safety.
“He’s also the same way as Israel,” Keylon said. “He’s a good leader. Both of them are seniors and really good football players.”
Koby Teeter plays running back and linebacker.
“He is really tough and another really good leader,” Keylon said. “He’s a very physical guy.”
Riverview opens the season Friday night at home against Bauxite. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
