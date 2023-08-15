Small numbers and a new coach headline the start of the Rose Bud Ramblers’ 2023 football campaign. Previous coach Derrick Wofford landed a job as an assistant at Conway High School, moving former offensive coordinator Garrett Haag up to the head coaching spot. This year’s team features 15 players on the roster, considered a small number even for 8-man football.
“It’s been a good month,” Haag said. “We’ve got some pretty good playmakers offensively and defensively. Our struggle is going to be numbers. We only have about 15 on the roster, so that’s going to be tough, but if we can stay healthy, I think we’ll be okay.”
Haag said his system is very similar to that Wofford’s, especially on the offensive side. On defense, they will also use the same three-man front as last year. The plan is to make senior Bryce Walls a rover-type player from the middle out to set him up for making plays on defense. Walls will also start at quarterback once again on the offensive side.
“Walls, he’s a good leader,” Haag said. “He’s always here on time; he always does the right thing, making good decisions. Last year was his first year playing quarterback, first year with me here at Rose Bud. I’ve been really impressed with how much he’s developed in the past year. We have really good expectations for him moving forward.”
Rose Bud initially planned on having a scrimmage this week with Guy-Perkins, but the Thunderbirds decided they did not have enough players for varsity team and will only field a junior-high group this season. The Ramblers will begin regular-season play on the 25th at home against Brinkley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.