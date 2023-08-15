Small numbers and a new coach headline the start of the Rose Bud Ramblers’ 2023 football campaign. Previous coach Derrick Wofford landed a job as an assistant at Conway High School, moving former offensive coordinator Garrett Haag up to the head coaching spot. This year’s team features 15 players on the roster, considered a small number even for 8-man football.

“It’s been a good month,” Haag said. “We’ve got some pretty good playmakers offensively and defensively. Our struggle is going to be numbers. We only have about 15 on the roster, so that’s going to be tough, but if we can stay healthy, I think we’ll be okay.”

