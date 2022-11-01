NEW YORK (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Chicago Bulls to a 108-99 victory over Brooklyn on Tuesday night in the Nets' first game after a coaching change.
The Nets announced Steve Nash was out earlier in the day, then fell to 2-6 with Jacque Vaughn leading them.
Kevin Durant had 32 points and nine rebounds for the Nets, but Kyrie Irving managed only four points on 2-for-12 shooting. He missed all six 3-point attempts.
Vaughn stopped short of equating Irving's struggles to the criticism he's been dealing with since posting a link to a film with antisemitic content on his Twitter account last week.
"The message I told the guys after, no excuses," Vaughn said. "Whether it's back-to-backs, no excuses. Whether the change in scenery today, no excuses. This is what we do for a living. We signed up for it."
Durant found out on television that Nash was removed after waking up from an afternoon nap. He said he was not approached by upper management about the decision.
"It was a roller coaster last few years, but the core of the basketball is something we all love to do," Durant said. "Regardless of who is the coach, regardless the circumstances, you still got to come to work, and I enjoyed coming to work with Steve."
DeMar DeRozan added 20 points and Ayo Dosunmu had 17 for the Bulls, who outscored the Nets 31-19 in the final quarter. Goran Dragic, who played last season with the Nets, chipped in 15 off the bench as the Bulls snapped a two-game losing streak.
Royce O'Neale matched his career high with 20 points and Nic Claxton had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Nets, who played without Ben Simmons for a second straight night because of a sore left knee.
LaVine had nine points on 4-for-11 shooting from the field before he outscored the Nets in the final 12 minutes of the game, going 6 for 10 from the field.
"The thing that I thought was good for him is that he is finding his rhythm," Bulls coach Billy Donovan said. "The one thing I give him a lot of credit for tonight, he made really quick, decisive decisions. It was catch and shoot. He didn't hesitate, when they were there, he took them."
The Bulls trailed 80-77 at the start of the fourth quarter before the All-Star guard heated up. The Nets still led 88-84 before Dosunmu sparked a 7-0 run with a 3-pointer opposite the Bulls bench to take a 91-88 lead.
Irving answered with a layup but LaVine responded with three straight baskets, including a 3-pointer that made it 99-90 with 5:37 left in regulation and put the game out of reach.
"We are all aggressive and sometimes you catch a rhythm," said LaVine, who is managing his left knee after undergoing offseason surgery. "That's all I am looking to do. It's my fifth game back and catch a rhythm. I am feeling better each game."
Durant scored 20 points on 4 for 6 from the field and hit 10 free throws to pace Brooklyn to a 58-52 lead at halftime.
The Nets struggled early and fell behind Chicago 15-7 midway through the first quarter. But Durant sparked a 20-10 run with 14 points of his own, including seven straight to put the Nets ahead 27-25 at the end of the period.
HEAT 116, WARRIORS 109
MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored five straight points late to give Miami the lead, Max Strus led all scorers with 24 and the Heat overcame a triple-double from Stephen Curry to beat Golden State.
Butler scored 23 points, including a three-point play with 1:48 left that put the Heat ahead to stay. Bam Adebayo added 19, Duncan Robinson had 17 and Kyle Lowry scored 13 for Miami, which won on coach Erik Spoelstra's 52nd birthday.
Curry had 23 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists for the Warriors, who dropped their third straight and dropped to 3-5 — 0-4 on the road. Andrew Wiggins added 21 points and Klay Thompson scored 19.
It was the 10th regular season triple-double for Curry. But it wasn't enough, and a call that went Miami's way denied him a chance to tie the game with 1:39 left.
Curry was hit on the hand by Butler as he tried a 3-pointer, with the Warriors down three. A foul was called, but overturned on review.
THUNDER 116, MAGIC 108
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points, and Oklahoma City rallied from 15 points down in the second half to beat Orlando for its fourth straight win.
Aleksej Pokusevski added 16 points for the Thunder, who improved to 4-3 and have a winning record for the first time since nine games into the 2020-21 season.
Wendell Carter, Jr. tied a career high with 30 points and Franz Wagner added 20 for Orlando. Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft, had 15 points and eight rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.