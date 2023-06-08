INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA is tweaking how block/charge calls are made in men's basketball.

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved rule changes on Thursday that require a defender to be in position to draw a charge at the time the offensive player plants a foot to go airborne for a shot. If the defender arrives after the player has planted a foot, officials have been instructed to call a block when there's contact.

