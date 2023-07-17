The NCAA announced Monday it is creating another women's basketball tournament that it will operate like the men's NIT as an option for 32 teams that do not make the NCAA Tournament.

The Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament, which will debut in the upcoming season, brings the men's and women's NCAA postseason opportunities to an equal number. An NCAA-operated second option for women was one of the key focuses of an external gender equity report on the NCAA.

