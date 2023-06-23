It's the easiest call of the NBA draft: The San Antonio Spurs won.

That's not to say other teams didn't do very well on Thursday, when 58 players were selected as the league's newest members. But the Spurs being able to take generational French talent Victor Wembanyama puts them at the head of the class.

