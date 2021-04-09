ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — San Diego Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove pitched the first no-hitter in the history of his hometown team, allowing only one baserunner in a 3-0 victory over the Texas Rangers on Friday night.
The Padres were the only active MLB franchise without a no-hitter, and it came in their 8,206th regular-season game — from a 28-year-old who grew up just down the road in El Cajon, California.
"It's awesome to have it be in a Padres uniform," said Musgrove, who had never thrown a no-hitter at any level. "To have it be the first in the history of the franchise, that's incredible."
In only his second start for San Diego, a franchise that played its first game in 1969, Musgrove (2-0) struck out 10 and faced 28 batters, one over the minimum.
Padres manager Jayce Tingler let Musgrove go the distance because he was so efficient — and knowing what it would mean to have a hometown player end the franchise's no-hitter drought in its 53rd season.
"I think in a way that makes it, if it can be any sweeter, any more special for him, to do it growing up in San Diego and this being his team, it's about the perfect story written," Tingler said.
The only Rangers baserunner was Joey Gallo, who was hit by a pitch with two outs in the fourth inning. Jose Trevino had a hard lineout to right field for the final out of the eighth, and David Dahl ripped the first out of the ninth right at second baseman Jake Cronenworth.
"There was like three different scenarios where I thought I lost it," Musgrove said.
Musgrove (2-0), who threw 77 of his 112 pitches for strikes, is in his sixth major league season. He previously pitched for Houston (2016-17) and Pittsburgh (2018-20) and never had thrown a complete game in his previous 84 career starts.
"I'm freaking exhausted, man," he said. "There was no way I was coming out of that game."
It was the first no-hitter in the majors this season and only the second complete game.
The majors' last no-hitter was thrown by the Chicago Cubs' Alec Mills on Sept. 13, 2020 against Milwaukee. His catcher was Victor Caratini, who was also behind the plate for Musgrove.
San Diego acquired the big righty as part of a seven-player, three-team trade on Jan. 19. He pitched for Pittsburgh last season.
In his debut for San Diego, which came at home last Saturday, he struck out eight in six scoreless innings against Arizona. He had no walks in winning that game, when he threw 57 of 78 pitches for strikes.
It was the fourth time a no-hitter was thrown against the Rangers. The last had been by Mark Buehrle of the Chicago White Sox on April 18, 2007.
According to Baseball-Reference, there had been 307 no-hitters in MLB history before Musgrove and the Padres. That included 293 individual no-hitters and 14 combined no-nos.
The Padres had their share of close calls the past 52 seasons. They came within one out twice, most recently on a combined bid started by Aaron Harang against the Dodgers on July 9, 2011. Juan Uribe ended that no-hitter with a double off Luke Gregerson, then scored a batter later in a 1-0 LA win.
Wil Myers put the Padres ahead to stay in the second inning with his RBI double, then scored from second base on Tommy Pham's flyout to deep right-center to make it 2-0 against Kohei Arihara (0-1).
Arihara made his first start for the Rangers after pitching the last six seasons in Japan. He allowed five hits and three runs (two earned) over four innings. He threw only 73 pitches.
The double by Myers got Eric Hosmer home from first base, though it took a replay review of nearly two minutes for the safe call to stand. Hosmer got his left hand on the plate about the same time catcher Trevino's sweeping tag got him on the shoulder.
Myers raced home after after Pham's flyball was caught by Leody Taveras on the track in front of Rangers bullpen in right-center. Taveras made a clear catch, but when he turned to throw the ball back in, he scooped it out of his glove and it rolled away from him.
DODGERS 1, NATIONALS 0
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Turner homered in the sixth inning, and the Dodgers celebrated their World Series ring ceremony day with a victory over the Nationals.
Walker Buehler (1-0) pitched six strong innings as the Dodgers won a tidy pitchers' duel in their home opener without injured star outfielders Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger.
Joe Ross threw five scoreless innings for the Nationals, who lost their third straight after starting the season late and short-handed due to coronavirus cases and quarantines. Former Los Angeles reliever Luis Avilán (0-1) got the loss.
The Dodgers received their World Series championship rings in a pregame event in front of the fans who weren't allowed inside Dodger Stadium in 2020 while their franchise won its seventh title. Clayton Kershaw, Betts and their teammates were cheered by a pandemic-limited sellout crowd of 15,036 while they got their jewelry at Chavez Ravine.
Corey Knebel struck out the side in the ninth for his second save, completing the shutout by four Dodgers pitchers in this meeting of the last two World Series champions.
ANGELS 7, BLUE JAYS 1
DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani homered and drove in four runs, sending Los Angeles to the victory.
Ohtani completed a four-run second with a three-run double to deep right-center off T.J. Zeuch (0-1). He also connected for a 422-foot solo drive to center during Los Angeles' three-run fifth.
Jared Walsh also went deep for Los Angeles, and Andrew Heaney (1-1) struck out nine in six scoreless innings.
The Angels improved to 6-2 and matched the best eight-game start in franchise history.
Marcus Semien, who had two of Toronto's five hits, scored on Chris Rodriguez's wild pitch in the eighth.
BRAVES 8, PHILLIES 1
ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. had four hits, including a long two-run homer that gave Atlanta the lead, and made a leaping catch to support Charlie Morton's six strong innings.
Acuña's fifth-inning blast off Zack Wheeler (1-1) traveled an estimated 456 feet, landing deep in the center-field seats behind the Braves bullpen for a 2-1 lead. He also had two doubles and an infield single.
Morton (1-1) permitted one run and four hits. The veteran right-hander struck out seven and walked one.
Ehire Adrianza and Freddie Freeman also went deep as Atlanta's hitters shook off a slow start to the season.
Wheeler allowed three runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings. Andrew McCutchen's run-scoring single in the third gave Philadelphia a 1-0 lead.
GIANTS 3, ROCKIES 1
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Johnny Cueto pitched 8 2/3 innings of four-hit ball, helping San Francisco win its home opener.
Cueto (1-0) allowed one run on Garrett Hampson's sacrifice fly in the ninth. Jake McGee finished for his third save.
Brandon Crawford snapped a scoreless tie with a two-run double in the seventh. Alex Dickerson added an RBI single in the eighth for San Francisco.
Rockies starter Austin Gomber (0-2) permitted two runs and one hit in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out five and walked four.
RAYS 10, YANKEES 5
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rich Hill pitched six innings, helping Tampa Bay stop a four-game slide.
Austin Meadows had three of the Rays' 13 hits. Willy Adames and Joey Wendle each had two hits and two RBIs, and Brandon Lowe drove in three runs.
Hill (1-0), a 41-year-old lefty, allowed four runs and four hits.
Aaron Hicks and DJ LeMahieu homered for the Yankees. Corey Kluber (0-1) was charged with three earned runs and five hits in 2 1/3 innings.
The Rays' home opener drew a socially-distanced crowd of 9,021 to Tropicana Field.
The Yankees played without slugger Aaron Judge, who sat out a second consecutive game with soreness in his left side. Gio Urshela was also out of the lineup after being placed on the COVID-19 injured list due to side effects from a vaccination.
INDIANS 4, TIGERS 1
CLEVELAND (AP) — Franmil Reyes homered twice for Cleveland, and Zach Plesac pitched seven dominant innings.
Reyes hit a two-run homer in the first off Derek Holland (0-1) and added a 446-foot solo shot in the sixth to make it 4-0.
Detroit scratched starter Julio Teheran just before the first pitch. Teheran complained of tightness in his right triceps while warming up.
Plesac (1-1) pitched scoreless ball, allowing just three singles. Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth for his first save with Cleveland.
The Tigers avoided being shut out when Wilson Ramos homered off Bryan Shaw in the eighth.
